Wherever you are, I hope you find light and hope for the year ahead – PM Justin Trudeau

Hello everyone. Merry Christmas.

This is a time of year to slow down, to rest, and to connect with the people you love most.

It’s a moment to put our phones down, to put our politics aside – even when that one cousin makes it really hard – and to focus on what matters.

For Christians, it’s a time to celebrate the birth of Christ – and think about His story of kindness, forgiveness, and faith. The lessons of His life are universal, and they inspire and comfort people every time they’re told, and retold.

For so many, the holidays are a time of big family gatherings and feasts, of gifts and celebrations. But maybe, it’s a very hard time for you.

If you’re grieving, worried, or alone, this can be the toughest time of the year. It can be the loneliest. So let us all check in on the people in our lives who’ve not had an easy time this year, and who may be needing us more than we know.

For a lot of Canadians, Christmas is not a holiday at all. So thank you to our brave first responders, CAF members, healthcare and essential workers, and everyone who’s on a job right now so that others can stay home safely.

You embody what Christmas is really about: giving. Gifts, food, and service, to those around us.

I wish joy to everyone who is celebrating today, and comfort to those who are suffering.

Wherever you are, I hope you find light and hope for the year ahead.

Merry Christmas.