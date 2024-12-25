Christmas Morning Home Invasion in Winnipeg: No Santa, Just Violence

Irony strikes as a violent home invasion disrupts Christmas morning peace on St. Mary’s Road

Winnipeg, MB – December 25, 2024 – While most of Winnipeg was waking to unwrap gifts from Santa, an unsettling incident unfolded on Christmas morning. At approximately 3:01 a.m., Winnipeg Police responded to a violent home invasion at a townhouse in the 1700 block of St. Mary’s Road, leaving a 36-year-old man with serious injuries.

The victim was assaulted with an edged weapon before the suspect fled the scene. Winnipeg Police, supported by the K9 Unit, provided emergency medical assistance until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Major Crimes Unit Investigates

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident and working to gather more details, including an updated description of the suspect.

Appeal for Information

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or share tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

A Sobering Holiday Reminder

This home invasion starkly contrasts the goodwill and peace associated with Christmas morning. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges law enforcement and emergency responders face, even during the holiday season.