December 21, 2024: Thunder Bay Weekend Weather Outlook

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Thunder Bay residents can expect a frigid but sunny start to the weekend, with temperatures gradually improving as light snow moves into the forecast for Sunday. The cold will ease slightly into the Christmas week, but frostbite risks remain a concern.

Remember cold weather impacts your pets and livestock.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -24.6°C

-24.6°C Wind: WSW at 8 km/h

WSW at 8 km/h Wind Chill: -32°C

-32°C Humidity: 75%

75% Pressure: 103.8 kPa (Rising)

103.8 kPa (Rising) Condition: Mainly Clear

Mainly Clear Visibility: 24 km

Daytime Forecast

Expect mainly sunny skies today, with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will reach -12°C, but wind chills will drop to -31°C this morning and improve to -15°C in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite is significant.

Tonight’s Weather

Cloudy skies will dominate tonight, with a 60% chance of light snow late this evening and overnight. Winds will remain light (up to 15 km/h), and temperatures will dip to -16°C, with wind chills near -20°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunday, December 22

Daytime: Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of light snow. Winds will stay calm, up to 15 km/h. The high will be -3°C, with wind chills of -15°C in the morning and -8°C in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of light snow. Winds will stay calm, up to 15 km/h. The high will be -3°C, with wind chills of -15°C in the morning and -8°C in the afternoon. Evening: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Low temperature around -7°C.

Monday, December 23

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries. High near -4°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries. High near -4°C. Evening: Partly cloudy skies and a low of -16°C.

Tuesday, December 24

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures rising to a high of -5°C.

A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures rising to a high of -5°C. Evening: Cloudy periods, with a low of -9°C.

Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud, with a high temperature of -1°C.

A mix of sun and cloud, with a high temperature of -1°C. Evening: Cloudy skies, with a low of -4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Saturday: Wear insulated winter clothing, including gloves, scarves, and hats, to protect against frostbite during extreme cold wind chills.

Wear insulated winter clothing, including gloves, scarves, and hats, to protect against frostbite during extreme cold wind chills. Sunday and Monday: Waterproof boots and jackets are recommended for light snow, with warm layers to maintain comfort during milder temperatures.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay is often one of the sunniest places in Canada during the winter months, boasting clear skies that enhance its chilly winter mornings!