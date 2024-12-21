December 21, 2024: Sioux Lookout Weekend Weather Outlook

SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER DESK – Residents of Sioux Lookout are waking up to bone-chilling temperatures this weekend, with clear skies and a frigid wind chill setting the tone for the day. Snow is on the horizon tonight and Sunday, followed by slightly milder conditions leading up to Christmas Day.

Over the holiday, work toward getting the kids separated from their video games and screens! Some fresh air, ice fishing, skating, skiing, or even just a walk.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -30.3°C

-30.3°C Wind: SSE at 5 km/h

SSE at 5 km/h Wind Chill: -36°C

-36°C Humidity: 76%

76% Pressure: 103.9 kPa (Rising)

103.9 kPa (Rising) Condition: Mainly Clear

Mainly Clear Visibility: 24 km

Daytime Forecast

Mainly sunny skies are expected today, with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will reach -14°C, but wind chills will remain severe, at -35°C this morning and -20°C by the afternoon. Risk of frostbite is high.

Remember if YOU feel the cold, so will your pet!

Tonight’s Weather

Cloudy skies move in late this evening, with a 60% chance of light snow overnight. Winds will stay light (up to 15 km/h), and temperatures will hold steady near -14°C. The wind chill will feel like -22°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunday, December 22

Daytime: Cloudy with a 60% chance of light snow. Winds will remain calm, up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will reach -10°C, with wind chills of -19°C in the morning and -13°C in the afternoon.

Evening: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Temperatures will drop to a low of -13°C.

Monday, December 23

Daytime: Clearing skies with a high temperature of -8°C.

Evening: Clear and cold with a low of -17°C.

Tuesday, December 24

Daytime: Sunny skies will dominate, with temperatures rising to a high of -7°C.

Evening: Cloudy periods with a low of -9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Saturday: Layer up with thermal clothing, heavy coats, gloves, scarves, and hats. Frostbite precautions are essential for anyone heading outdoors.

Sunday and Monday: Prepare for snow and chilly temperatures with insulated and waterproof outerwear.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout is often one of the coldest places in Ontario during the winter months, with its location in the boreal forest contributing to extreme cold snaps like today’s.