December 21, 2024: Sault Ste. Marie Weekend Weather Outlook

Sault Ste. Marie – WEATHER DESK – Sault Ste. Marie residents are in for a cold and crisp weekend with wind chills intensifying the frigid conditions. While mainly clear skies dominate the forecast today, snow flurries are expected later in the weekend, leading up to a slightly warmer Christmas week.

Christmas looks like it will be perfect conditions for skating, sledding, or enjoying a walk outside!

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -20.3°C

-20.3°C Wind: NE at 10 km/h

NE at 10 km/h Wind Chill: -28°C

-28°C Humidity: 74%

74% Pressure: 103.4 kPa (Rising)

103.4 kPa (Rising) Condition: Mainly Clear

Mainly Clear Visibility: 24 km

Daytime Forecast

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will reach -13°C, but wind chills will make it feel as cold as -30°C this morning and -16°C this afternoon. Risk of frostbite remains high.

Tonight’s Weather

Mainly cloudy skies will prevail with light winds. Temperatures will drop to a low of -20°C, with a wind chill near -29°C. Frostbite precautions are necessary.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunday, December 22

Daytime: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of light snow in the afternoon. Winds will pick up, becoming southeast at 20 km/h late in the day. The high will reach -6°C, with a wind chill of -27°C in the morning and -13°C in the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of light snow in the afternoon. Winds will pick up, becoming southeast at 20 km/h late in the day. The high will reach -6°C, with a wind chill of -27°C in the morning and -13°C in the afternoon. Evening: Flurries are expected, with a low of -8°C.

Monday, December 23

Daytime: Periods of snow are likely throughout the day, with a high temperature of -3°C.

Periods of snow are likely throughout the day, with a high temperature of -3°C. Evening: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries. Temperatures drop to -10°C.

Tuesday, December 24

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures rising to a high of -4°C.

A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures rising to a high of -4°C. Evening: Cloudy periods and a 30% chance of flurries, with a low of -8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Saturday and Sunday: Insulated coats, scarves, gloves, and hats are essential. Use thermal layers and protect exposed skin to guard against frostbite.

Insulated coats, scarves, gloves, and hats are essential. Use thermal layers and protect exposed skin to guard against frostbite. Monday: Waterproof outerwear is advisable to stay dry during periods of snow.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie often experiences “lake effect snow” due to its proximity to Lake Superior. This phenomenon can create heavy snowfall when cold air moves over the warmer lake waters!