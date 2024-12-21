December 21, 2024: Red Lake and Ear Falls Weekend Weather Outlook

Red Lake – WEATHER DESK – The Red Lake and Ear Falls region is in for a cold weekend, with mostly cloudy skies and occasional light snow. Wind chills will push temperatures lower, and frostbite risks remain high. A mix of sun and cloud is expected as Christmas approaches.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions
- Temperature: -26.3°C
- Wind: SE at 5 km/h
- Wind Chill: -31°C
- Humidity: 77%
- Pressure: 103.6 kPa
- Condition: Mostly Cloudy
- Visibility: 24 km
Daytime Forecast
Expect a mix of sun and cloud this morning, becoming cloudy by the afternoon with a 40% chance of light snow. Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will reach -14°C, but wind chills will drop to -36°C this morning and remain at -20°C this afternoon. Risk of frostbite is significant.
Keep in mind that your dogs, cats and livestock too all feel the cold!
Tonight’s Weather
Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of light snow. Temperatures will hold steady near -14°C, with wind chills making it feel like -22°C.
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Sunday, December 22
- Daytime: Cloudy with a 60% chance of light snow. Winds will stay light, up to 15 km/h. High temperature of -10°C, with wind chills of -19°C in the morning and -13°C in the afternoon.
- Evening: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries. Low temperature of -14°C.
Monday, December 23
- Daytime: Sunny with a high temperature of -9°C.
- Evening: Clear and cold, with temperatures dropping to -16°C.
Tuesday, December 24
- Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -7°C.
- Evening: Cloudy periods with a low of -9°C.
Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day)
- Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -4°C.
- Evening: Cloudy periods, with a low of -5°C.
Wardrobe Recommendations
- Saturday: Layer up with thermal clothing, gloves, scarves, hats, and insulated boots. Protect exposed skin to avoid frostbite.
- Sunday: Waterproof boots and jackets are recommended for the light snow. Warm layers remain essential for outdoor activities.
Weather Trivia
Did you know? The Red Lake area’s name originates from the reddish hue of the water caused by algae blooms and iron-rich sediment. The region’s long winters and cold temperatures are part of its boreal climate charm.