December 21, 2024: Red Lake and Ear Falls Weekend Weather Outlook

Red Lake – WEATHER DESK – The Red Lake and Ear Falls region is in for a cold weekend, with mostly cloudy skies and occasional light snow. Wind chills will push temperatures lower, and frostbite risks remain high. A mix of sun and cloud is expected as Christmas approaches.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -26.3°C

-26.3°C Wind: SE at 5 km/h

SE at 5 km/h Wind Chill: -31°C

-31°C Humidity: 77%

77% Pressure: 103.6 kPa

103.6 kPa Condition: Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Cloudy Visibility: 24 km

Daytime Forecast

Expect a mix of sun and cloud this morning, becoming cloudy by the afternoon with a 40% chance of light snow. Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will reach -14°C, but wind chills will drop to -36°C this morning and remain at -20°C this afternoon. Risk of frostbite is significant.

Keep in mind that your dogs, cats and livestock too all feel the cold!

Tonight’s Weather

Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of light snow. Temperatures will hold steady near -14°C, with wind chills making it feel like -22°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunday, December 22

Daytime: Cloudy with a 60% chance of light snow. Winds will stay light, up to 15 km/h. High temperature of -10°C, with wind chills of -19°C in the morning and -13°C in the afternoon.

Cloudy with a 60% chance of light snow. Winds will stay light, up to 15 km/h. High temperature of -10°C, with wind chills of -19°C in the morning and -13°C in the afternoon. Evening: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries. Low temperature of -14°C.

Monday, December 23

Daytime: Sunny with a high temperature of -9°C.

Sunny with a high temperature of -9°C. Evening: Clear and cold, with temperatures dropping to -16°C.

Tuesday, December 24

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -7°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -7°C. Evening: Cloudy periods with a low of -9°C.

Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -4°C.

A mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -4°C. Evening: Cloudy periods, with a low of -5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Saturday: Layer up with thermal clothing, gloves, scarves, hats, and insulated boots. Protect exposed skin to avoid frostbite.

Layer up with thermal clothing, gloves, scarves, hats, and insulated boots. Protect exposed skin to avoid frostbite. Sunday: Waterproof boots and jackets are recommended for the light snow. Warm layers remain essential for outdoor activities.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The Red Lake area’s name originates from the reddish hue of the water caused by algae blooms and iron-rich sediment. The region’s long winters and cold temperatures are part of its boreal climate charm.