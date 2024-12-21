December 21, 2024: Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, and Clearwater Bay Weekend Weather Outlook

KENORA – WEATHER DESK – This weekend, the Kenora region and surrounding areas can expect chilly temperatures and occasional light snow. With wind chills adding to the cold, it’s important to stay bundled up as we approach a slightly milder Christmas week.

Remember cold weather also impacts dogs, cats, and livestock. Don’t leave your pets outside to freeze!

Weather should moderate greatly by Christmas Day.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -21.3°C

-21.3°C Wind: SSE at 13 km/h

SSE at 13 km/h Wind Chill: -30°C

-30°C Humidity: 82%

82% Pressure: 103.6 kPa (Falling)

103.6 kPa (Falling) Condition: Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Cloudy Visibility: 32 km

Daytime Forecast

Mainly cloudy conditions are expected today, with a 40% chance of light snow in the afternoon. Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will reach -13°C, with wind chills of -32°C in the morning and -19°C in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite is significant.

Tonight’s Weather

Cloudy skies continue tonight with a 40% chance of light snow. Temperatures will hold steady near -13°C, with wind chills near -20°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunday, December 22

Daytime: Cloudy with a 40% chance of light snow in the morning. Winds remain light, up to 15 km/h. The high will reach -9°C, with wind chills of -20°C in the morning and -12°C in the afternoon.

Cloudy with a 40% chance of light snow in the morning. Winds remain light, up to 15 km/h. The high will reach -9°C, with wind chills of -20°C in the morning and -12°C in the afternoon. Evening: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries. Low temperatures around -11°C.

Monday, December 23

Daytime: Clearing skies and a high of -7°C.

Clearing skies and a high of -7°C. Evening: Clear skies with temperatures dropping to -12°C.

Tuesday, December 24

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures rising to a high of -6°C.

A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures rising to a high of -6°C. Evening: Cloudy periods, with a low of -8°C.

Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -3°C.

A mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -3°C. Evening: Cloudy periods, with a low of -5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Saturday: Insulated winter clothing, including thermal layers, gloves, scarves, and hats, is essential to prevent frostbite.

Insulated winter clothing, including thermal layers, gloves, scarves, and hats, is essential to prevent frostbite. Sunday and Monday: Prepare for light snow with warm, waterproof outerwear while staying layered for the cold.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Lake of the Woods freezes over almost entirely every winter, creating ideal conditions for ice fishing and winter sports. However, its sheer size makes it one of the last areas in the region to freeze completely!