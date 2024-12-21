December 21, 2024: Greenstone – Geraldton Weekend Weather Outlook

GREENSTONE – WEATHER DESK – Greenstone residents in the Geraldton area will face frigid temperatures this weekend, with wind chills pushing the mercury even lower. Sunny skies dominate the forecast for today, while snow flurries are expected by Sunday. With a high frostbite risk, it’s essential to bundle up and stay protected against the extreme cold.

However looking forward to next week and Christmas Day it is looking like you will be able to bundle the kids up and send them skating, sledding or even out to play road hockey.

Quick do kids even play road hockey? 🙂

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -29.8°C

-29.8°C Wind: SSW at 8 km/h

SSW at 8 km/h Wind Chill: -38°C

-38°C Humidity: 75%

75% Pressure: 103.7 kPa

103.7 kPa Condition: Clear

Clear Visibility: 16 km

Daytime Forecast

The day will be sunny with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will reach -17°C, but wind chills will remain severe, at -37°C this morning and -21°C in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite is high.

Tonight’s Weather

Partly cloudy skies will prevail, with light winds continuing. The low will dip to -25°C, and wind chills will drop further to -33°C overnight. Frostbite risk remains significant.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunday, December 22

Daytime: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of light snow late in the morning and through the afternoon. Winds up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will reach -7°C, with wind chills of -28°C in the morning and -12°C in the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of light snow late in the morning and through the afternoon. Winds up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will reach -7°C, with wind chills of -28°C in the morning and -12°C in the afternoon. Evening: Cloudy with a 70% chance of flurries. Low temperature of -11°C.

Monday, December 23

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of flurries. High near -6°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of flurries. High near -6°C. Evening: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -16°C.

Tuesday, December 24

Daytime: Sunny with a high of -7°C.

Sunny with a high of -7°C. Evening: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Saturday: Wear heavily insulated coats, thermal layers, gloves, scarves, and hats. Cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite.

Wear heavily insulated coats, thermal layers, gloves, scarves, and hats. Cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite. Sunday and Monday: Prepare for light snow with waterproof outerwear while keeping warm layers for the lingering cold.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Geraldton’s proximity to Lake Nipigon influences its cold weather patterns, often creating chilly, clear mornings like today. The lake’s moderation can also increase snow activity during warmer fronts!