December 21, 2024: Greenstone – Geraldton Weekend Weather Outlook

GREENSTONE – WEATHER DESK – Greenstone residents in the Geraldton area will face frigid temperatures this weekend, with wind chills pushing the mercury even lower. Sunny skies dominate the forecast for today, while snow flurries are expected by Sunday. With a high frostbite risk, it’s essential to bundle up and stay protected against the extreme cold.
However looking forward to next week and Christmas Day it is looking like you will be able to bundle the kids up and send them skating, sledding or even out to play road hockey.
Quick do kids even play road hockey? 🙂
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions
- Temperature: -29.8°C
- Wind: SSW at 8 km/h
- Wind Chill: -38°C
- Humidity: 75%
- Pressure: 103.7 kPa
- Condition: Clear
- Visibility: 16 km
Daytime Forecast
The day will be sunny with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will reach -17°C, but wind chills will remain severe, at -37°C this morning and -21°C in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite is high.
Tonight’s Weather
Partly cloudy skies will prevail, with light winds continuing. The low will dip to -25°C, and wind chills will drop further to -33°C overnight. Frostbite risk remains significant.
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Sunday, December 22
- Daytime: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of light snow late in the morning and through the afternoon. Winds up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will reach -7°C, with wind chills of -28°C in the morning and -12°C in the afternoon.
- Evening: Cloudy with a 70% chance of flurries. Low temperature of -11°C.
Monday, December 23
- Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of flurries. High near -6°C.
- Evening: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -16°C.
Tuesday, December 24
- Daytime: Sunny with a high of -7°C.
- Evening: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -9°C.
Wardrobe Recommendations
- Saturday: Wear heavily insulated coats, thermal layers, gloves, scarves, and hats. Cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite.
- Sunday and Monday: Prepare for light snow with waterproof outerwear while keeping warm layers for the lingering cold.
Weather Trivia
Did you know? Geraldton’s proximity to Lake Nipigon influences its cold weather patterns, often creating chilly, clear mornings like today. The lake’s moderation can also increase snow activity during warmer fronts!