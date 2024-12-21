December 21, 2024: Fort Frances, Seine River, Mine Centre, and Red Gut FN Weekend Weather Outlook

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER DESK – A cold but manageable weekend awaits Fort Frances, Seine River, Mine Centre, and Red Gut FN residents. Temperatures will hover well below freezing, with light snow chances today and Sunday. Slightly milder conditions are on the way as Christmas approaches.

Remember cold weather hits hard on livestock, and your dogs and cats.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -23.2°C

-23.2°C Wind: WNW at 2 km/h

WNW at 2 km/h Wind Chill: -25°C

-25°C Humidity: 80%

80% Pressure: 103.7 kPa (Falling)

103.7 kPa (Falling) Condition: Not Observed

Daytime Forecast

Clouds will increase early this morning, leading to a 40% chance of light snow this afternoon. Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h. The high temperature will reach -12°C, with wind chills of -35°C this morning and -18°C in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite is significant.

Tonight’s Weather

Cloudy skies persist with a 40% chance of light snow. Temperatures will hold steady near -12°C, with a wind chill of -19°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunday, December 22

Daytime: Cloudy with a 40% chance of light snow in the morning. Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h. The high will be -6°C, with wind chills of -18°C in the morning and -12°C in the afternoon.

Cloudy with a 40% chance of light snow in the morning. Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h. The high will be -6°C, with wind chills of -18°C in the morning and -12°C in the afternoon. Evening: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. Temperatures will drop to a low of -10°C.

Monday, December 23

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -6°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -6°C. Evening: Cloudy periods and a low of -15°C.

Tuesday, December 24

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures rising to a high of -5°C.

A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures rising to a high of -5°C. Evening: Cloudy periods with a low of -8°C.

Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud, with a high temperature of -3°C.

A mix of sun and cloud, with a high temperature of -3°C. Evening: Cloudy periods, with a low of -4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Saturday: Insulated winter gear, including gloves, scarves, hats, and heavy jackets, is crucial to protect against frostbite during the cold wind chills.

Insulated winter gear, including gloves, scarves, hats, and heavy jackets, is crucial to protect against frostbite during the cold wind chills. Sunday and Monday: Prepare for light snow with waterproof outerwear and continue wearing layers for warmth.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Fort Frances lies on the Rainy River, an important waterway that has influenced the town’s climate and history. Winter months bring long stretches of freezing temperatures, typical for northwestern Ontario!