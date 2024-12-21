December 21, 2024: Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Red Lake Road, Wabigoon Region Weekend Weather Outlook

DRYDEN – WEATHER DESK – The Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Red Lake Road, and Wabigoon region are bracing for frigid temperatures this weekend, with wind chills making it feel even colder. Snow flurries are expected overnight and Sunday, but sunny skies will return as Christmas approaches.

Remember if it is cold for you, it is cold for your dogs, cats and livestock too. Remember often neighbourhood cats might be snuggled sleeping in the engine compartment of your vehicle, a tap on the horn and a few seconds before starting the engine could save a cat’s life.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -24.7°C

-24.7°C Wind: SE at 4 km/h

SE at 4 km/h Wind Chill: -29°C

-29°C Humidity: 78%

78% Pressure: 103.7 kPa

103.7 kPa Condition: Mainly Clear

Mainly Clear Visibility: 16 km

Daytime Forecast

The day starts with a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy by the afternoon. Light winds (up to 15 km/h) will persist throughout the day. The high temperature will reach -14°C, with wind chills of -34°C this morning and -20°C in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite is high.

Tonight’s Weather

Cloudy skies will dominate tonight, with a 40% chance of light snow late this evening and overnight. Temperatures will hold steady near -14°C, with a wind chill of -22°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunday, December 22

Daytime: Cloudy with a 40% chance of light snow. Winds remain light, up to 15 km/h. The high will reach -8°C, with wind chills of -21°C in the morning and -11°C in the afternoon.

Cloudy with a 40% chance of light snow. Winds remain light, up to 15 km/h. The high will reach -8°C, with wind chills of -21°C in the morning and -11°C in the afternoon. Evening: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. Low temperatures around -11°C.

Monday, December 23

Daytime: Clearing skies and a high temperature of -8°C.

Clearing skies and a high temperature of -8°C. Evening: Clear and cold, with a low of -16°C.

Tuesday, December 24

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures rising to a high of -7°C.

A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures rising to a high of -7°C. Evening: Cloudy periods with a low near -8°C.

Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud, with a high temperature of -3°C.

A mix of sun and cloud, with a high temperature of -3°C. Evening: Cloudy periods continue, with a low of -4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Saturday: Dress in layers with insulated outerwear, gloves, hats, and scarves. Protect exposed skin to prevent frostbite during the extreme cold.

Dress in layers with insulated outerwear, gloves, hats, and scarves. Protect exposed skin to prevent frostbite during the extreme cold. Sunday: Prepare for light snow with waterproof boots and a warm jacket.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The Dryden region experiences longer periods of extreme cold in December due to its proximity to northern air masses, making proper winter preparation vital!