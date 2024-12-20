Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook: Clear Skies, Arctic Chill

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
North Star Air - Logan Baird, First Officer, Pilatus PC12
A Frosty Morning in Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout greets the day under mainly clear skies, with the temperature a biting -22.6°C. The air’s humidity at 82% adds to the crispness, while a gentle west-northwest wind at 9 km/h pushes the wind chill to -30°C. With barometric pressure at 103.4 kPa falling, slight shifts in the atmosphere signal upcoming changes, but for now, visibility remains excellent at 24 km.

Today: Sunshine with Teeth

The day promises sunny skies, but the chill won’t be letting up. With a high of -21°C, the wind chill will feel like a numbing -34°C this morning, moderating slightly to -25°C in the afternoon. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 15 km/h, but the risk of frostbite persists, so bundle up tightly if heading outdoors.

Tonight: Deep Freeze

Clear skies dominate the night, but temperatures will dive to a frigid -31°C. Light winds will continue, but the wind chill will intensify to a staggering -38°C. Frostbite risks are severe, so limit outdoor exposure and keep all skin covered if venturing out.

The Weekend: A Chilly but Bright Forecast

Saturday will be mainly sunny, with a high of -17°C. The morning will see a wind chill of -37°C, easing to -24°C by the afternoon. Overnight, skies will feature cloudy periods, and temperatures will rise slightly to -15°C, with a 40% chance of flurries.

Sunday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -9°C, and flurries remain possible at night as the low drops to -13°C.

Early Next Week: Gradual Warming

Monday and Tuesday will maintain a mix of sun and cloud, with highs of -7°C and -5°C, respectively. Overnight lows will hover between -10°C and -7°C, providing a touch of relief compared to this weekend’s extreme cold.

What to Wear?

Dress for arctic survival! Multiple layers, including thermals, a heavy winter coat, insulated gloves, a scarf, and a hat, are essential. A face mask or balaclava is a must for frostbite prevention during tonight’s dangerously cold wind chills.

Sioux Lookout Weather Trivia

Did you know Sioux Lookout’s coldest December 20th on record reached -38.9°C in 1983? While this year’s -38°C wind chill comes close, today’s sunny skies are a welcome difference from those historic lows!

 

