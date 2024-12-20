Northern Ontario Indigenous Communities Weather Outlook: December 20 – 23, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – As winter deepens across Northern Ontario, communities from Marten Falls to Attawapiskat are experiencing frigid temperatures and varying weather patterns.

Here’s a comprehensive forecast for the next four days, including current conditions, barometric pressure, wind speeds, sunrise and sunset times, and wardrobe suggestions to keep you warm and safe.

Marten Falls

Current Conditions: Clear skies with a temperature of -25°C. The barometric pressure is steady at 103.5 kPa, and winds are from the west at 13 km/h, resulting in a wind chill of -34°C. Visibility is excellent at 16 km.

Sunrise: 8:45 AM

Sunset: 4:15 PM

Forecast:

Friday, December 20: Expect very cold conditions with low clouds. High around -21°C , low near -32°C . Wind chills can make it feel colder, so dress in layers to protect against frostbite.

Saturday, December 21: Plenty of sunshine but remaining very cold. High of -21°C , low of -26°C . Continue to bundle up with thermal wear and insulated outer layers.

Sunday, December 22: Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer. High reaching -8°C , low of -13°C . A good day to enjoy outdoor activities, but keep warm.

Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer. High reaching , low of . A good day to enjoy outdoor activities, but keep warm. Monday, December 23: Overcast skies with low clouds. High around -8°C, low dropping to -20°C. Prepare for a chilly day; ensure all exposed skin is covered.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Thermal base layers, heavy winter coats, insulated gloves, scarves, and hats are essential. Face masks or balaclavas are recommended to protect against wind chills.

Weather Trivia: Marten Falls has experienced some of Ontario’s most severe winter temperatures, with record lows dipping below -40°C in past decades.

North Caribou Lake

Current Conditions: Mostly clear with a temperature of -28°C. Winds are light from the west-northwest at 9 km/h, creating a wind chill of -30°C. The barometric pressure is at 103.4 kPa and falling.

Sunrise: 8:50 AM

Sunset: 4:20 PM

Forecast:

Friday, December 20: Very cold with morning low clouds, transitioning to increased sunshine. High near -24°C , low of -30°C . Wind chills can make it feel like -34°C ; dress warmly.

Saturday, December 21: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High of -14°C , low around -16°C . A slight reprieve from the deep freeze, but winter gear remains necessary.

Sunday, December 22: Overcast skies. High of -9°C , low of -17°C . A day to stay cozy indoors or engage in brief outdoor activities.

Overcast skies. High of , low of . A day to stay cozy indoors or engage in brief outdoor activities. Monday, December 23: Clouds giving way to clearer skies. High near -10°C, low of -12°C. Gradual warming trend continues; maintain winter precautions.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with thermal undergarments, insulated jackets, and accessories to protect extremities. Windproof outer layers are advisable.

Weather Trivia: North Caribou Lake’s remote location contributes to its significant temperature fluctuations, with winter lows often plummeting well below the provincial average.

Fort Severn

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of -23°C. Winds are breezy from the west at 20 km/h, leading to a wind chill near -39°C. The barometric pressure is at 103.1 kPa.

Sunrise: 9:00 AM

Sunset: 4:10 PM

Forecast:

Friday, December 20: Breezy morning with sunny to partly cloudy skies, very cold. High of -23°C , low around -27°C . Wind chills can cause frostbite; limit outdoor exposure.

Saturday, December 21: Increasing cloudiness, remaining very cold. High near -20°C , low of -22°C . Essential to wear multiple layers to retain body heat.

Sunday, December 22: Cloudy and not as cold with snow, accumulating 2-4 cm. High of -13°C , low dropping to -20°C . Snowfall may create slippery conditions; exercise caution.

Cloudy and not as cold with snow, accumulating 2-4 cm. High of , low dropping to . Snowfall may create slippery conditions; exercise caution. Monday, December 23: Sun with areas of low clouds. High around -13°C, low of -17°C. A mix of sun and cloud provides a brief respite from overcast skies.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy-duty winter attire, including insulated boots, mittens, and face protection. Be prepared for snowfall on Sunday with waterproof outer layers.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn, being Ontario’s northernmost community, often experiences some of the earliest and most severe winter conditions in the province.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong First Nation)

Current Conditions: Mostly clear with a temperature of -25°C. Winds are light from the west-northwest at 9 km/h, resulting in a wind chill of -30°C. The barometric pressure is at 103.4 kPa and falling.

Sunrise: 8:40 AM

Sunset: 4:25 PM

Forecast:

Friday, December 20: Very cold with low clouds. High near -21°C , low of -32°C . Wind chills can make it feel colder; dress appropriately to prevent frostbite.

Saturday, December 21: Abundant sunshine, high of -19°C , low around -23°C . Despite the sun, temperatures remain low; continue using thermal layers.

Sunday, December 22: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High reaching -8°C , low of -14°C . Slight warming trend; suitable for short outdoor activities.

Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High reaching , low of . Slight warming trend; suitable for short outdoor activities. Monday, December 23: Overcast skies with low clouds. High near -8°C, low dropping to -17°C. Maintain winter precautions as cold persists.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Thermal clothing, insulated outerwear, and accessories to protect against wind chills. Face protection is recommended during peak cold periods.

Weather Trivia: Fort Hope’s location near large bodies of water can influence its weather patterns, occasionally leading to sudden temperature changes.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions: The temperature is -28°C, with light winds at 8 km/h creating a wind chill of -38°C. The barometric pressure is steady at 103.3 kPa.

Sunrise: 8:50 AM

Sunset: 4:25 PM

Forecast:

Friday: Clear skies, high -24°C , low -33°C .

Saturday: Sunny with increasing cloudiness. High -20°C , low -30°C .

Sunday: Partly cloudy with light snow possible. High -13°C , low -22°C .

Partly cloudy with light snow possible. High , low . Monday: High -10°C, partly cloudy. Overnight low -20°C.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

Current Conditions: Temperatures are -27°C with a light northwest wind at 11 km/h, bringing the wind chill to -37°C. The barometric pressure is 103.6 kPa and steady.

Sunrise: 8:55 AM

Sunset: 4:30 PM

Forecast:

Friday: Clear and sunny, high -22°C , wind chill near -34°C . Overnight low -31°C .

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High -18°C , low -28°C .

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of flurries. High -12°C , low -22°C .

Cloudy with a chance of flurries. High , low . Monday: Partly sunny. High -9°C, low -18°C.

Sandy Lake

Current Conditions: -25°C under clear skies, with winds at 10 km/h making it feel like -35°C. The barometric pressure is 103.2 kPa.

Sunrise: 8:50 AM

Sunset: 4:20 PM

Forecast:

Friday: Clear and sunny. High -20°C , low -30°C .

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a high of -15°C , low -22°C .

Sunday: High -10°C , chance of light snow. Low -20°C .

High , chance of light snow. Low . Monday: Partly cloudy, high -8°C, low -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Bundle up with multiple layers, including thermals, heavy jackets, insulated gloves, and face coverings to prevent frostbite.

Trivia:

Did you know these regions can see some of the coldest temperatures in Ontario’s history? Fort Severn’s coldest recorded temperature was -48°C in December!