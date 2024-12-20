December 20 2024: Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: A Frosty Prelude to Christmas

Clear and Crisp in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay begins this Friday morning under clear skies, with temperatures at -16.9°C and a brisk west wind at 15 km/h making it feel like -25°C. The humidity at 69% ensures the air is dry and sharp, and the barometric pressure at 103.1 kPa is steady. Visibility is a solid 16 km, but the biting cold makes it a good day to appreciate the sun from indoors—or under many layers!

Today: Sunny Skies with Chilly Winds

The forecast for today brings plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will only reach a high of -13°C. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h this morning, gusting to 40 km/h, before calming later in the afternoon. The wind chill will hover around -24°C, so frostbite risks remain high for exposed skin.

Tonight: Arctic Chill

Tonight, the skies will stay clear, but the temperature will plummet to -26°C. Even with light winds of up to 15 km/h, the wind chill will intensify to a biting -31°C. Frostbite risks are significant, so limit outdoor exposure and dress in multiple layers if venturing out.

The Weekend: Slightly Warmer with Clouds and Flurries

Saturday will see mainly sunny skies with a high of -15°C. The morning wind chill will be a frosty -32°C, improving to -19°C by the afternoon. Clouds will roll in during the evening, bringing a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -14°C.

Sunday continues with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of -6°C, offering some respite from the deep freeze. There’s a 40% chance of flurries during the day, and the night will bring cloudy periods and a low of -9°C.

Christmas Week: Gradual Warm-Up

Monday and Tuesday maintain the theme of mixed skies. Monday’s high will reach -3°C, followed by a low of -7°C. Christmas Eve will bring the mildest weather yet, with a high of -2°C and a low of -6°C, creating a comfortable lead-up to the holiday celebrations.

What to Wear?

Layer up! Start with thermal base layers, add insulated mid-layers, and top it off with a heavy winter coat. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat are essential to protect against frostbite. With overnight wind chills near -31°C, a balaclava or face mask is highly recommended for any prolonged time outdoors.

Thunder Bay Weather Trivia

Did you know Thunder Bay’s record low for December 20th was -37.8°C, set in 1983? While this year’s temperatures are far from that extreme, the frigid -31°C wind chill tonight serves as a frosty reminder of the city’s icy potential!

 

