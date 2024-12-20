December 20 2024: Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather: Chilly Days, Clear Skies

Frigid Morning in Dryden and Surrounding Areas

The day begins with mainly clear skies across Dryden, Vermilion Bay, and the Red Lake Road area. Temperatures sit at a brisk -25°C, with a west wind at 13 km/h pushing the wind chill to -34°C. The humidity is 80%, and visibility remains strong at 16 km. The barometric pressure at 103.5 kPa is steady, keeping the clear skies intact for now.

Today: Sunny and Cold

Expect sunny skies throughout the day, but the high will only climb to -19°C. Winds will stay light, up to 15 km/h, though the wind chill will keep it feeling like a frosty -34°C in the morning and -23°C in the afternoon. Frostbite risks are significant, so dress warmly and keep outdoor activities brief.

Tonight: Arctic Chill

Clear skies persist into the night, with the temperature dropping to -29°C. The wind chill will hold steady at -34°C, continuing the high risk of frostbite. This is a night to stay warm indoors with your favorite blanket and hot beverage.

The Weekend: Milder with Clouds

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of light snow developing in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise slightly to a high of -14°C, but the morning wind chill of -34°C will moderate to -21°C by the afternoon. Saturday night brings cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -13°C.

Sunday continues with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30% chance of flurries, with a high of -9°C. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and a low of -12°C.

Early Next Week: Gradual Warm-Up

Monday and Tuesday will feature mixed skies and slowly warming temperatures. Monday’s high will reach -6°C, while Tuesday will bring a high of -5°C. Overnight lows will range from -9°C to -7°C, keeping the holiday snow intact.

What to Wear?

Today’s extreme wind chills demand full winter armor. Thermal layers, insulated coats, thick gloves, a scarf, and a hat are essential. With frostbite risks continuing into the evening, a face mask or balaclava will help protect exposed skin.

Dryden Weather Trivia

Did you know Dryden’s coldest December 20th on record was -38.3°C in 1983? While today’s -34°C wind chill is icy, it’s still far from record-breaking—though certainly cold enough to remind us of Northwestern Ontario’s wintry legacy!

 

