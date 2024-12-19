UPDATE: Kashechewan Evacuees Set to Arrive

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Dec. 19, 2024 – The City of Thunder Bay has been requested by Indigenous Services Canada to assist Kashechewan First Nation by hosting vulnerable members of their community due to ongoing issues with the community’s Water Treatment Plant.

Approximately 200 individuals have been identified for evacuation.

This was delayed earlier as the water plant was under repair, and there was hope the plant would work. Now the decision to evacuate has been made.

Coordination efforts for the evacuation are underway, and evacuees are expected to arrive today, on North Star Air flights with two more flights arriving Friday. The remaining flights will be arriving over the weekend.

The anticipated duration of their stay is approximately two weeks, extending through the holiday period, and dependent on the time required for infrastructurerepairs to the plant in Kashechewan.

“We are happy to extend our support and solidarity to the Kashechewan community during this challenging time,” said Mayor Ken Boshcoff. “Thunder Bay is committedto providing a safe and welcoming environment for those that have to be evacuated and will work closely with all partners to ensure their needs are met.”

Further updates will be provided as more details become available.