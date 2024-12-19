Northern Reach Network Delivers 52,000 lbs of Pet Food to Support Indigenous Communities in Northern Ontario

Thunder Bay, ON – In a heartening show of community collaboration, Northern Indigenous communities in Ontario have received a substantial donation of 52,000 pounds of pet food to address food insecurities for pets and their families. This initiative was spearheaded by Royal Canin Canada, a global leader in pet health nutrition and a Mars, Inc. brand, with the critical support of Matawa First Nations Management and the Northern Reach Network.

The pet food was transported from Guelph, Ontario, to Thunder Bay and Pickle Lake, and will be distributed to remote communities with the help of volunteers and Northern Reach Network partners.

North Star Air played a pivotal role by providing air transport, ensuring the donation reached areas where winter conditions and remoteness exacerbate the challenges of accessing resources.

Essential Aid for Remote Communities

For families living in remote Indigenous communities, food insecurity is a constant challenge, compounded by the harsh realities of winter in Northern Ontario. Pets, often integral members of these families, face their own set of challenges, particularly during extreme cold when caloric needs increase dramatically.

“We understand the harsh realities that many families face with food insecurities both for people and pets across the province,” said Judi Cannon of Animal Wellness Services at Matawa First Nations Management. “These challenges significantly increase in remote Northern Indigenous communities. We are thankful for this donation from Royal Canin, which will help pets and their families. In some cases, this will be lifesaving. We are always thankful for our friends at Northern Reach Network and North Star Air. Without them, we couldn’t receive this food and deliver it to families.”

The Importance of Collaborative Efforts

The success of this initiative underscores the power of partnership. Organizations like North Star Air, Matawa First Nations programs, and the Northern Reach Network have worked tirelessly to ensure the pet food reaches the communities where it is most needed. Volunteers on the ground have been instrumental in coordinating logistics and ensuring efficient local distribution.

Erin Manahan, Board Director at Northern Reach Network, emphasized the urgency of the support:

“In Northern Ontario, dogs face a different reality in the winter because of the extreme climate. They need more calories to survive. We get requests from community members daily looking for food for their pets. It’s heartbreaking, and now we are happy to support this collaboration before the deep winter hits.”

Voices from the Ground: The Impact on Families and Pets

The donation represents not just a lifeline for pets but also relief for families who are struggling to care for their beloved animals amid economic and logistical hardships. By easing the burden on pet owners, the initiative supports the mental and emotional well-being of community members who deeply value their animal companions.

“This donation is about more than food; it’s about showing families that they and their pets matter,” said a volunteer involved in the distribution efforts. “For some, this aid is a reminder that they are not alone in facing the unique challenges of living in Northern Ontario.”

A Lifesaving Initiative in Northern Ontario

This partnership demonstrates how collective action can make a tangible difference in addressing the unique challenges faced by remote Indigenous communities in Northern Ontario. By ensuring pets receive the nutrition they need, the program also offers hope and security to the families who care for them.