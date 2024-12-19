December 19, 2024: Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As winter tightens its grip on Thunder Bay, the city is experiencing a mix of frigid temperatures, light snow chances, and bright sunshine in the coming days. Here’s a detailed weather forecast to help you plan your days and nights.

Current Conditions (as of 7:00 AM EST):

Temperature: -22°C (-8°F)

-22°C (-8°F) Wind Chill: -24

-24 Condition: Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy Wind: North at 3 km/h

North at 3 km/h Pressure: 103.0 kPa (falling)

103.0 kPa (falling) Dew Point: -24.3°C (-12°F)

-24.3°C (-12°F) Humidity: 78%

78% Visibility: 24 km

Sunrise: 8:28 AM

Sunset: 4:28 PM

Today’s Weather (Thursday, December 19):

A mix of sun and cloud will prevail, with a 60% chance of light snow this afternoon. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 15 km/h. The daytime high will reach -10°C (14°F), with wind chills feeling like -28 this morning and -13 by afternoon.

UV Index: 1 (Low)

1 (Low) Risk of Frostbite: Moderate

Tonight:

Cloudy skies will dominate this evening, with a 60% chance of light snow. Conditions will clear overnight, and temperatures will drop to -17°C (1°F) with a wind chill of -22.

Friday, December 20:

The day will feature sunny skies, and winds will become northwest at 20 km/h in the morning.

High: -12°C (10°F)

-12°C (10°F) Wind Chill: -27 in the morning, improving to -18 by the afternoon.

-27 in the morning, improving to -18 by the afternoon. UV Index: 1 (Low)

Friday Night:

Expect clear skies and bitterly cold conditions with a low of -24°C (-11°F).

Saturday, December 21:

Saturday will continue the sunny trend, with a high of -12°C (10°F). Winds will remain light, making it feel slightly warmer than recent days.

Saturday Night:

Cloudy periods are expected, with a low of -17°C (1°F).

Sunday, December 22:

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast, along with a 30% chance of flurries.

High: -7°C (19°F)

Sunday Night:

Cloudy periods continue, with another 30% chance of flurries and a low of -10°C (14°F).

Monday, December 23:

Cloudy skies dominate the forecast with a 40% chance of flurries throughout the day.

High: -4°C (25°F)

Monday Night:

Cloudy conditions persist with a 30% chance of flurries. The low will settle around -7°C (19°F).

Wardrobe Recommendations:

With wind chills dropping below -25°C (-13°F) in the mornings, insulated jackets, snow boots, gloves, scarves, and hats are essential. Frostbite risk is present, especially in the early morning hours, so covering exposed skin is crucial.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know? Thunder Bay often experiences “lake-effect” snow due to its proximity to Lake Superior. However, in winter, as the lake freezes, this phenomenon diminishes, leading to brighter and colder days like those in the current forecast.