December 19, 2024: Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As winter tightens its grip on Thunder Bay, the city is experiencing a mix of frigid temperatures, light snow chances, and bright sunshine in the coming days. Here’s a detailed weather forecast to help you plan your days and nights.
Current Conditions (as of 7:00 AM EST):
- Temperature: -22°C (-8°F)
- Wind Chill: -24
- Condition: Partly Cloudy
- Wind: North at 3 km/h
- Pressure: 103.0 kPa (falling)
- Dew Point: -24.3°C (-12°F)
- Humidity: 78%
- Visibility: 24 km
Sunrise: 8:28 AM
Sunset: 4:28 PM
Today’s Weather (Thursday, December 19):
A mix of sun and cloud will prevail, with a 60% chance of light snow this afternoon. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 15 km/h. The daytime high will reach -10°C (14°F), with wind chills feeling like -28 this morning and -13 by afternoon.
- UV Index: 1 (Low)
- Risk of Frostbite: Moderate
Tonight:
Cloudy skies will dominate this evening, with a 60% chance of light snow. Conditions will clear overnight, and temperatures will drop to -17°C (1°F) with a wind chill of -22.
Friday, December 20:
The day will feature sunny skies, and winds will become northwest at 20 km/h in the morning.
- High: -12°C (10°F)
- Wind Chill: -27 in the morning, improving to -18 by the afternoon.
- UV Index: 1 (Low)
Friday Night:
Expect clear skies and bitterly cold conditions with a low of -24°C (-11°F).
Saturday, December 21:
Saturday will continue the sunny trend, with a high of -12°C (10°F). Winds will remain light, making it feel slightly warmer than recent days.
Saturday Night:
Cloudy periods are expected, with a low of -17°C (1°F).
Sunday, December 22:
A mix of sun and cloud is forecast, along with a 30% chance of flurries.
- High: -7°C (19°F)
Sunday Night:
Cloudy periods continue, with another 30% chance of flurries and a low of -10°C (14°F).
Monday, December 23:
Cloudy skies dominate the forecast with a 40% chance of flurries throughout the day.
- High: -4°C (25°F)
Monday Night:
Cloudy conditions persist with a 30% chance of flurries. The low will settle around -7°C (19°F).
Wardrobe Recommendations:
With wind chills dropping below -25°C (-13°F) in the mornings, insulated jackets, snow boots, gloves, scarves, and hats are essential. Frostbite risk is present, especially in the early morning hours, so covering exposed skin is crucial.
Weather Trivia:
Did you know? Thunder Bay often experiences “lake-effect” snow due to its proximity to Lake Superior. However, in winter, as the lake freezes, this phenomenon diminishes, leading to brighter and colder days like those in the current forecast.