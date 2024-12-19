December 19, 2024: Comprehensive Four-Day Weather Forecast for Northern Ontario First Nation Communities

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As winter deepens across Northern Ontario, communities are experiencing frigid temperatures, varying cloud cover, and occasional snowfalls. Below is a detailed four-day weather forecast for Marten Falls, North Caribou Lake, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, Big Trout Lake, Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.
Marten Falls (Ogoki Post):
|
Today
|
-20°
-14°
|
Cloudy and very cold
|
Friday
|
-25°
-27°
|
Very cold with low clouds
|
Saturday
|
-22°
-16°
|
Plenty of sunshine, but very cold
|
Sunday
|
-19°
-17°
|
Mostly cloudy and not as cold
Wardrobe Recommendations: Insulated coats, snow boots, and gloves are essential to combat the extreme cold.
Weather Trivia: Marten Falls often sees December as the start of snow-covered landscapes lasting into spring.
North Caribou Lake (Weagamow):
|
Today
|
-19°
-13°
|
Cold with a thick cloud cover
|
Friday
|
-24°
-18°
|
Very cold; low clouds in the morning followed by increasing amounts of sun
|
Saturday
|
-24°
-31°
|
Mostly cloudy
|
Sunday
|
-15°
-23°
|
Low clouds
Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered thermal clothing with windproof outer layers is recommended to withstand the cold temperatures.
Weather Trivia: North Caribou Lake experiences significant temperature drops in December, marking the deepening of winter.
Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn):
|
Today
|
-15°
-31°
|
Turning cloudy and very cold; breezy this afternoon
|
Friday
|
-27°
-15°
|
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, sunny to partly cloudy and very cold
|
Saturday
|
-27°
-19°
|
Very cold with increasing cloudiness
|
Sunday
|
-26°
-26°
|
Morning snow, accumulating 2-4 cm; otherwise, cloudy and not as cold
Wardrobe Recommendations: Heavy-duty Arctic wear is necessary to combat the extreme cold and breezy conditions.
Weather Trivia: Fort Severn holds the record for the coldest wind chill recorded in Ontario at -58°C (-72°F).
Fort Hope (Eabametoong First Nation):
|
Today
|
-211°
-14°
|
Cloudy and very cold
|
Friday
|
-25°
-26°
|
Very cold with low clouds
|
Saturday
|
-21°
-14°
|
Plenty of sunshine, but very cold
|
Sunday
|
-23°
-19°
|
Mostly cloudy
Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered clothing with windproof outer layers is recommended to stay warm during outdoor activities.
Weather Trivia: Fort Hope often experiences significant temperature drops in December, marking the deepening of winter.
Sachigo Lake:
|
Today
|
-17°
-14°
|
A thick cloud cover and cold
|
Friday
|
-25°
-18°
|
Cold; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sun
|
Saturday
|
-23°
-22°
|
Increasing cloudiness
|
Sunday
|
-23°
-14°
|
Low clouds
Wardrobe Recommendations: Thermal wear with insulated jackets and boots are essential to stay warm in the frigid conditions.
Weather Trivia: Sachigo Lake experiences some of the coldest temperatures in Ontario during December, often dipping below -30°C as Arctic air dominates the region.
Big Trout Lake (KI):
|
Today
|
-19°
-22°
|
Cloudy and cold
|
Friday
|
-25°
-24°
|
Very cold with low clouds
|
Saturday
|
-22°
-18°
|
Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold
|
Sunday
|
-23°
-20°
|
Cloudy
Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered thermals, thick gloves, and face protection are crucial to prevent frostbite in the extreme cold.
Weather Trivia: Big Trout Lake is known for its lengthy winter season, often beginning by late October and lasting into late April.
Sandy Lake:
|
Today
|
-20°
-14°
|
Cloudy and cold
|
Friday
|
-24°
-26°
|
Cold; morning low clouds followed by clouds giving way to some sun in the afternoon
|
Saturday
|
-26°
-15°
|
Increasing cloudiness
|
Sunday
|
-15°
-13°
|
Low clouds
Wardrobe Recommendations: Thick insulated parkas, winter boots, and hand warmers are recommended to combat the cold temperatures.
Weather Trivia: Sandy Lake frequently sees wind chills that make temperatures feel 5-10 degrees colder than reported during December.
Pikangikum:
|
Today
|
-224°
-13°
|
Cloudy and cold
|
Friday
|
-2-°
-13°
|
Partly sunny and cold
|
Saturday
|
-299°
-7°
|
Mostly cloudy
|
Sunday
|
-18°
-15°
|
Low clouds
Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered wool and fleece clothing with windproof outer gear will keep you warm in the cold conditions.
Weather Trivia: Pikangikum is one of the snowiest communities in northern Ontario during December.
Cat Lake:
|
Today
|
-19°
-14°
|
Cold with a thick cloud cover
|
Friday
|
-25°
-26°
|
Very cold; low clouds in the morning followed by increasing amounts of sun in the afternoon
|
Saturday
|
-20°
-24°
|
Increasing cloudiness
|
Sunday
|
-25°
-24°
|
Low clouds and not as cold
Wardrobe Recommendations: Thermal layers, heavy coats, and accessories like scarves and mittens are necessary to protect against the severe cold.
Weather Trivia: Cat Lake often experiences early winter snowfall, contributing to significant snow accumulation by December.
Kasabonika Lake:
|
Today
|
-33°
-28°
|
Quite cold with a thick cloud cover
|
Friday
|
-30°
-26°
|
Low clouds and bitterly cold
|
Saturday
|
-28°
-22°
|
Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold
|
Sunday
|
-24°
-15°
|
Increasing cloudiness and not as cold
Wardrobe Recommendations: Insulated jackets, thermal undergarments, and waterproof boots are essential to stay warm and dry.
Weather Trivia: Kasabonika Lake’s remote location contributes to its cold and snowy winters, with December being particularly harsh.
Neskantaga (Lansdowne House):
|
Today
|
-25°
-34°
|
Cloudy and cold
|
Friday
|
-26°
-25°
|
Low clouds and very cold
|
Saturday
|
-22°
-29°
|
Plenty of sunshine, but very cold
|
Sunday
|
-27°
-20°
|
Mostly cloudy and not as cold
Wardrobe Recommendations: Heavy winter clothing, including insulated gloves and hats, is crucial to withstand the frigid temperatures.
Weather Trivia: Neskantaga often experiences prolonged periods of cold temperatures during December, with limited daylight hours.
Summer Beaver (Nibinamik):
|
Today
|
-21°
-16°
|
Very cold with considerable cloudiness
|
Friday
|
-28°
-27°
|
Very cold with low clouds
|
Saturday
|
-23°
-10°
|
Mostly sunny and not as cold
|
Sunday
|
-17°
-21°
|
Mostly cloudy and not as cold
Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered clothing with windproof outerwear is advised to stay warm during outdoor activities.
Weather Trivia: Summer Beaver’s winter season is marked by heavy snowfall and cold temperatures, with December being particularly severe.
Peawanuck:
|
Today
|
-24°
-31°
|
Very cold with some sun, then increasing clouds
|
Friday
|
-26°
-17°
|
Partly sunny and very cold
|
Saturday
|
-27°
-11°
|
Increasing cloudiness and very cold
|
Sunday
|
-24°
-20°
|
Cloudy and not as cold; a little snow at times in the afternoon, accumulating a coating to 1 cm
Wardrobe Recommendations: Heavy-duty winter gear, including face protection, is necessary to combat the extreme cold and wind chills.
Weather Trivia: Peawanuck’s proximity to Hudson Bay contributes to its harsh winter climate, with December temperatures often plummeting.
Attawapiskat:
|
Today
|
-25°
|
Mostly cloudy and colder
|
Friday
|
-20°
-44°
|
Mostly cloudy and very cold
|
Saturday
|
-30°
-22°
|
Sunny to partly cloudy and very cold
|
Sunday
|
-20°
-23°
|
Not as cold with times of clouds and sun
Wardrobe Recommendations: Insulated parkas, thermal layers, and windproof accessories are essential to protect against the cold and wind.
Weather Trivia: Attawapiskat experiences significant snowfall during December, often leading to substantial snow accumulation by month’s end.
Weather Advisories:
As of now, there are no active weather warnings in effect for these communities. However, residents should remain vigilant for any updates and exercise caution during extreme cold conditions.