December 19, 2024: Comprehensive Four-Day Weather Forecast for Northern Ontario First Nation Communities

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As winter deepens across Northern Ontario, communities are experiencing frigid temperatures, varying cloud cover, and occasional snowfalls. Below is a detailed four-day weather forecast for Marten Falls, North Caribou Lake, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, Big Trout Lake, Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post):

Currently -4° · Mostly cloudy Marten Falls 65, ON, Canada Today -20° -14° Cloudy and very cold Friday -25° -27° Very cold with low clouds Saturday -22° -16° Plenty of sunshine, but very cold Sunday -19° -17° Mostly cloudy and not as cold

Wardrobe Recommendations: Insulated coats, snow boots, and gloves are essential to combat the extreme cold.

Weather Trivia: Marten Falls often sees December as the start of snow-covered landscapes lasting into spring.

North Caribou Lake (Weagamow):

Currently -18° · Mostly clear North Caribou Lake, ON, Canada Today -19° -13° Cold with a thick cloud cover Friday -24° -18° Very cold; low clouds in the morning followed by increasing amounts of sun Saturday -24° -31° Mostly cloudy Sunday -15° -23° Low clouds

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered thermal clothing with windproof outer layers is recommended to withstand the cold temperatures.

Weather Trivia: North Caribou Lake experiences significant temperature drops in December, marking the deepening of winter.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn):

Currently -18° · Mostly clear Fort Severn, ON, Canada Today -15° -31° Turning cloudy and very cold; breezy this afternoon Friday -27° -15° Breezy in the morning; otherwise, sunny to partly cloudy and very cold Saturday -27° -19° Very cold with increasing cloudiness Sunday -26° -26° Morning snow, accumulating 2-4 cm; otherwise, cloudy and not as cold

Wardrobe Recommendations: Heavy-duty Arctic wear is necessary to combat the extreme cold and breezy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn holds the record for the coldest wind chill recorded in Ontario at -58°C (-72°F).

Fort Hope (Eabametoong First Nation):

Currently -21° · Clear Fort Hope, ON, Canada Today -211° -14° Cloudy and very cold Friday -25° -26° Very cold with low clouds Saturday -21° -14° Plenty of sunshine, but very cold Sunday -23° -19° Mostly cloudy

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered clothing with windproof outer layers is recommended to stay warm during outdoor activities.

Weather Trivia: Fort Hope often experiences significant temperature drops in December, marking the deepening of winter.

Sachigo Lake:

Currently -17° · Mostly clear Sachigo Lake, ON, Canada Today -17° -14° A thick cloud cover and cold Friday -25° -18° Cold; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sun Saturday -23° -22° Increasing cloudiness Sunday -23° -14° Low clouds

Wardrobe Recommendations: Thermal wear with insulated jackets and boots are essential to stay warm in the frigid conditions.

Weather Trivia: Sachigo Lake experiences some of the coldest temperatures in Ontario during December, often dipping below -30°C as Arctic air dominates the region.

Big Trout Lake (KI):

Currently -15° · Clear Big Trout Lake, ON, Canada Today -19° -22° Cloudy and cold Friday -25° -24° Very cold with low clouds Saturday -22° -18° Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold Sunday -23° -20° Cloudy

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered thermals, thick gloves, and face protection are crucial to prevent frostbite in the extreme cold.

Weather Trivia: Big Trout Lake is known for its lengthy winter season, often beginning by late October and lasting into late April.

Sandy Lake:

Currently -17° · Mostly clear Sandy Lake, ON, Canada Today -20° -14° Cloudy and cold Friday -24° -26° Cold; morning low clouds followed by clouds giving way to some sun in the afternoon Saturday -26° -15° Increasing cloudiness Sunday -15° -13° Low clouds

Wardrobe Recommendations: Thick insulated parkas, winter boots, and hand warmers are recommended to combat the cold temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Sandy Lake frequently sees wind chills that make temperatures feel 5-10 degrees colder than reported during December.

Pikangikum:

Currently -15° · Partly cloudy Pikangikum, ON, Canada Today -224° -13° Cloudy and cold Friday -2-° -13° Partly sunny and cold Saturday -299° -7° Mostly cloudy Sunday -18° -15° Low clouds

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered wool and fleece clothing with windproof outer gear will keep you warm in the cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: Pikangikum is one of the snowiest communities in northern Ontario during December.

Cat Lake:

Currently -20° · Partly cloudy Cat Lake First Nation, ON, Canada Today -19° -14° Cold with a thick cloud cover Friday -25° -26° Very cold; low clouds in the morning followed by increasing amounts of sun in the afternoon Saturday -20° -24° Increasing cloudiness Sunday -25° -24° Low clouds and not as cold

Wardrobe Recommendations: Thermal layers, heavy coats, and accessories like scarves and mittens are necessary to protect against the severe cold.

Weather Trivia: Cat Lake often experiences early winter snowfall, contributing to significant snow accumulation by December.

Kasabonika Lake:

Currently -24° · Clear Kasabonika Lake, ON, Canada Today -33° -28° Quite cold with a thick cloud cover Friday -30° -26° Low clouds and bitterly cold Saturday -28° -22° Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold Sunday -24° -15° Increasing cloudiness and not as cold

Wardrobe Recommendations: Insulated jackets, thermal undergarments, and waterproof boots are essential to stay warm and dry.

Weather Trivia: Kasabonika Lake’s remote location contributes to its cold and snowy winters, with December being particularly harsh.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House):

Currently -21° · Mostly clear Neskantaga First Nation, ON, Canada Today -25° -34° Cloudy and cold Friday -26° -25° Low clouds and very cold Saturday -22° -29° Plenty of sunshine, but very cold Sunday -27° -20° Mostly cloudy and not as cold

Wardrobe Recommendations: Heavy winter clothing, including insulated gloves and hats, is crucial to withstand the frigid temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Neskantaga often experiences prolonged periods of cold temperatures during December, with limited daylight hours.

Summer Beaver (Nibinamik):

Currently -25° · Clear Summer Beaver, ON, Canada Today -21° -16° Very cold with considerable cloudiness Friday -28° -27° Very cold with low clouds Saturday -23° -10° Mostly sunny and not as cold Sunday -17° -21° Mostly cloudy and not as cold

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered clothing with windproof outerwear is advised to stay warm during outdoor activities.

Weather Trivia: Summer Beaver’s winter season is marked by heavy snowfall and cold temperatures, with December being particularly severe.

Peawanuck:

Currently -28° · Clear Peawanuck, ON, Canada Today -24° -31° Very cold with some sun, then increasing clouds Friday -26° -17° Partly sunny and very cold Saturday -27° -11° Increasing cloudiness and very cold Sunday -24° -20° Cloudy and not as cold; a little snow at times in the afternoon, accumulating a coating to 1 cm

Wardrobe Recommendations: Heavy-duty winter gear, including face protection, is necessary to combat the extreme cold and wind chills.

Weather Trivia: Peawanuck’s proximity to Hudson Bay contributes to its harsh winter climate, with December temperatures often plummeting.

Attawapiskat:

Currently -25° · Clear Attawapiskat, ON, Canada Today -25° Mostly cloudy and colder Friday -20° -44° Mostly cloudy and very cold Saturday -30° -22° Sunny to partly cloudy and very cold Sunday -20° -23° Not as cold with times of clouds and sun

Wardrobe Recommendations: Insulated parkas, thermal layers, and windproof accessories are essential to protect against the cold and wind.

Weather Trivia: Attawapiskat experiences significant snowfall during December, often leading to substantial snow accumulation by month’s end.

Weather Advisories:

As of now, there are no active weather warnings in effect for these communities. However, residents should remain vigilant for any updates and exercise caution during extreme cold conditions.