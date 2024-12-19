December 19, 2024: Comprehensive Four-Day Weather Forecast for Northern Ontario First Nation Communities

North Star Air in Pickle Lake

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As winter deepens across Northern Ontario, communities are experiencing frigid temperatures, varying cloud cover, and occasional snowfalls. Below is a detailed four-day weather forecast for Marten Falls, North Caribou Lake, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, Big Trout Lake, Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post):

Currently -4° · Mostly cloudy
Marten Falls 65, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Cloudy and very cold

Today
-20°
-14°
Cloudy and very cold

Very cold with low clouds

Friday
-25°
-27°
Very cold with low clouds

Plenty of sunshine, but very cold

Saturday
-22°
-16°
Plenty of sunshine, but very cold

Mostly cloudy and not as cold

Sunday
-19°
-17°
Mostly cloudy and not as cold

Wardrobe Recommendations: Insulated coats, snow boots, and gloves are essential to combat the extreme cold.

Weather Trivia: Marten Falls often sees December as the start of snow-covered landscapes lasting into spring.

North Caribou Lake (Weagamow):

Currently -18° · Mostly clear
North Caribou Lake, ON, Canada
Mostly clear

Cold with a thick cloud cover

Today
-19°
-13°
Cold with a thick cloud cover

Very cold; low clouds in the morning followed by increasing amounts of sun

Friday
-24°
-18°
Very cold; low clouds in the morning followed by increasing amounts of sun

Mostly cloudy

Saturday
-24°
-31°
Mostly cloudy

Low clouds

Sunday
-15°
-23°
Low clouds

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered thermal clothing with windproof outer layers is recommended to withstand the cold temperatures.

Weather Trivia: North Caribou Lake experiences significant temperature drops in December, marking the deepening of winter.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn):

Currently -18° · Mostly clear
Fort Severn, ON, Canada
Mostly clear

Turning cloudy and very cold; breezy this afternoon

Today
-15°
-31°
Turning cloudy and very cold; breezy this afternoon

Breezy in the morning; otherwise, sunny to partly cloudy and very cold

Friday
-27°
-15°
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, sunny to partly cloudy and very cold

Very cold with increasing cloudiness

Saturday
-27°
-19°
Very cold with increasing cloudiness

Morning snow, accumulating 2-4 cm; otherwise, cloudy and not as cold

Sunday
-26°
-26°
Morning snow, accumulating 2-4 cm; otherwise, cloudy and not as cold

Wardrobe Recommendations: Heavy-duty Arctic wear is necessary to combat the extreme cold and breezy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn holds the record for the coldest wind chill recorded in Ontario at -58°C (-72°F).

Fort Hope (Eabametoong First Nation):

Currently -21° · Clear
Fort Hope, ON, Canada
Clear

Cloudy and very cold

Today
-211°
-14°
Cloudy and very cold

Very cold with low clouds

Friday
-25°
-26°
Very cold with low clouds

Plenty of sunshine, but very cold

Saturday
-21°
-14°
Plenty of sunshine, but very cold

Mostly cloudy

Sunday
-23°
-19°
Mostly cloudy

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered clothing with windproof outer layers is recommended to stay warm during outdoor activities.

Weather Trivia: Fort Hope often experiences significant temperature drops in December, marking the deepening of winter.

Sachigo Lake:

Currently -17° · Mostly clear
Sachigo Lake, ON, Canada
Mostly clear

A thick cloud cover and cold

Today
-17°
-14°
A thick cloud cover and cold

Cold; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sun

Friday
-25°
-18°
Cold; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sun

Increasing cloudiness

Saturday
-23°
-22°
Increasing cloudiness

Low clouds

Sunday
-23°
-14°
Low clouds

Wardrobe Recommendations: Thermal wear with insulated jackets and boots are essential to stay warm in the frigid conditions.

Weather Trivia: Sachigo Lake experiences some of the coldest temperatures in Ontario during December, often dipping below -30°C as Arctic air dominates the region.

Big Trout Lake (KI):

Currently -15° · Clear
Big Trout Lake, ON, Canada
Clear

Cloudy and cold

Today
-19°
-22°
Cloudy and cold

Very cold with low clouds

Friday
-25°
-24°
Very cold with low clouds

Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold

Saturday
-22°
-18°
Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold

Cloudy

Sunday
-23°
-20°
Cloudy

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered thermals, thick gloves, and face protection are crucial to prevent frostbite in the extreme cold.

Weather Trivia: Big Trout Lake is known for its lengthy winter season, often beginning by late October and lasting into late April.

Sandy Lake:

Currently -17° · Mostly clear
Sandy Lake, ON, Canada
Mostly clear

Cloudy and cold

Today
-20°
-14°
Cloudy and cold

Cold; morning low clouds followed by clouds giving way to some sun in the afternoon

Friday
-24°
-26°
Cold; morning low clouds followed by clouds giving way to some sun in the afternoon

Increasing cloudiness

Saturday
-26°
-15°
Increasing cloudiness

Low clouds

Sunday
-15°
-13°
Low clouds

Wardrobe Recommendations: Thick insulated parkas, winter boots, and hand warmers are recommended to combat the cold temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Sandy Lake frequently sees wind chills that make temperatures feel 5-10 degrees colder than reported during December.

Pikangikum:

Currently -15° · Partly cloudy
Pikangikum, ON, Canada
Partly cloudy

Cloudy and cold

Today
-224°
-13°
Cloudy and cold

Partly sunny and cold

Friday
-2-°
-13°
Partly sunny and cold

Mostly cloudy

Saturday
-299°
-7°
Mostly cloudy

Low clouds

Sunday
-18°
-15°
Low clouds

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered wool and fleece clothing with windproof outer gear will keep you warm in the cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: Pikangikum is one of the snowiest communities in northern Ontario during December.

Cat Lake:

Currently -20° · Partly cloudy
Cat Lake First Nation, ON, Canada
Partly cloudy

Cold with a thick cloud cover

Today
-19°
-14°
Cold with a thick cloud cover

Very cold; low clouds in the morning followed by increasing amounts of sun in the afternoon

Friday
-25°
-26°
Very cold; low clouds in the morning followed by increasing amounts of sun in the afternoon

Increasing cloudiness

Saturday
-20°
-24°
Increasing cloudiness

Low clouds and not as cold

Sunday
-25°
-24°
Low clouds and not as cold

Wardrobe Recommendations: Thermal layers, heavy coats, and accessories like scarves and mittens are necessary to protect against the severe cold.

Weather Trivia: Cat Lake often experiences early winter snowfall, contributing to significant snow accumulation by December.

Kasabonika Lake:

Currently -24° · Clear
Kasabonika Lake, ON, Canada
Clear

Quite cold with a thick cloud cover

Today
-33°
-28°
Quite cold with a thick cloud cover

Low clouds and bitterly cold

Friday
-30°
-26°
Low clouds and bitterly cold

Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold

Saturday
-28°
-22°
Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold

Increasing cloudiness and not as cold

Sunday
-24°
-15°
Increasing cloudiness and not as cold

Wardrobe Recommendations: Insulated jackets, thermal undergarments, and waterproof boots are essential to stay warm and dry.

Weather Trivia: Kasabonika Lake’s remote location contributes to its cold and snowy winters, with December being particularly harsh.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House):

Currently -21° · Mostly clear
Neskantaga First Nation, ON, Canada
Mostly clear

Cloudy and cold

Today
-25°
-34°
Cloudy and cold

Low clouds and very cold

Friday
-26°
-25°
Low clouds and very cold

Plenty of sunshine, but very cold

Saturday
-22°
-29°
Plenty of sunshine, but very cold

Mostly cloudy and not as cold

Sunday
-27°
-20°
Mostly cloudy and not as cold

Wardrobe Recommendations: Heavy winter clothing, including insulated gloves and hats, is crucial to withstand the frigid temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Neskantaga often experiences prolonged periods of cold temperatures during December, with limited daylight hours.

Summer Beaver (Nibinamik):

Currently -25° · Clear
Summer Beaver, ON, Canada
Clear

Very cold with considerable cloudiness

Today
-21°
-16°
Very cold with considerable cloudiness

Very cold with low clouds

Friday
-28°
-27°
Very cold with low clouds

Mostly sunny and not as cold

Saturday
-23°
-10°
Mostly sunny and not as cold

Mostly cloudy and not as cold

Sunday
-17°
-21°
Mostly cloudy and not as cold

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered clothing with windproof outerwear is advised to stay warm during outdoor activities.

Weather Trivia: Summer Beaver’s winter season is marked by heavy snowfall and cold temperatures, with December being particularly severe.

Peawanuck:

Currently -28° · Clear
Peawanuck, ON, Canada
Clear

Very cold with some sun, then increasing clouds

Today
-24°
-31°
Very cold with some sun, then increasing clouds

Partly sunny and very cold

Friday
-26°
-17°
Partly sunny and very cold

Increasing cloudiness and very cold

Saturday
-27°
-11°
Increasing cloudiness and very cold

Cloudy and not as cold; a little snow at times in the afternoon, accumulating a coating to 1 cm

Sunday
-24°
-20°
Cloudy and not as cold; a little snow at times in the afternoon, accumulating a coating to 1 cm

Wardrobe Recommendations: Heavy-duty winter gear, including face protection, is necessary to combat the extreme cold and wind chills.

Weather Trivia: Peawanuck’s proximity to Hudson Bay contributes to its harsh winter climate, with December temperatures often plummeting.

Attawapiskat:

Currently -25° · Clear
Attawapiskat, ON, Canada
Clear

Mostly cloudy and colder

Today
-25°
Mostly cloudy and colder

Mostly cloudy and very cold

Friday
-20°
-44°
Mostly cloudy and very cold

Sunny to partly cloudy and very cold

Saturday
-30°
-22°
Sunny to partly cloudy and very cold

Not as cold with times of clouds and sun

Sunday
-20°
-23°
Not as cold with times of clouds and sun

Wardrobe Recommendations: Insulated parkas, thermal layers, and windproof accessories are essential to protect against the cold and wind.

Weather Trivia: Attawapiskat experiences significant snowfall during December, often leading to substantial snow accumulation by month’s end.

Weather Advisories:

As of now, there are no active weather warnings in effect for these communities. However, residents should remain vigilant for any updates and exercise caution during extreme cold conditions.

 

