Thunder Bay Weather: Cold Winds and Wintry Skies

Thunder Bay Faces a Frosty Day with Gusty Winds

Thunder Bay starts the morning under cloudy skies at a chilly -12°C, with a sharp wind from the west-northwest at 22 km/h, gusting to 33 km/h. This wind brings the wind chill down to a biting -20°C, reminding everyone to layer up before stepping outside. Humidity is relatively low at 62%, and visibility is 16 km, making it easy to admire the wintry scenery.

A mix of sun and cloud will develop later this morning, with a 30% chance of flurries persisting into the early afternoon. The high will peak at -10°C, but the wind chill will linger around -19°C. Winds will ease by late afternoon, becoming light and making outdoor activities a bit more bearable.

Tonight: Clear Skies and Icy Lows

Tonight, the skies will clear, with only a few clouds lingering. Winds will remain light, but the temperature will plunge to -21°C. The wind chill will intensify to -25°C, increasing the risk of frostbite for those outside for extended periods.

The Week Ahead: Cold and Cloudy

Thursday, December 19

Thursday brings mainly cloudy skies, with a 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of -9°C. Morning wind chills will feel like -25°C but will moderate to -13°C by the afternoon.

Cloudy periods will continue overnight, with a low of -18°C and a 30% chance of flurries.

Friday, December 20

Friday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -13°C. The night will bring cloudy periods and a significant temperature drop to -22°C, so keep the extra blankets handy.

Saturday, December 21

Saturday offers a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -15°C. The night will remain partly cloudy with a low of -18°C.

Sunday, December 22

Sunday provides a slight reprieve from the deep freeze, with a high of -9°C under partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will dip to -11°C, a relative warm-up compared to earlier lows.

Weather History: Thunder Bay’s Winter Extremes

On December 18, Thunder Bay’s warmest recorded temperature was a mild 6.1°C in 1984. The record low, however, was a frigid -35.1°C in 1983, a testament to the region’s capacity for extreme cold.

Wardrobe Essentials

Today’s gusty winds and cold temperatures demand a full arsenal of winter gear. A windproof jacket, thermal gloves, insulated boots, and a hat are all must-haves. Add a scarf or face mask to protect against frostbite from the icy wind chill.

Did You Know?

Thunder Bay’s location on the shores of Lake Superior often moderates winter temperatures slightly compared to inland areas. However, the wind sweeping off the lake can create chilling conditions and occasional lake-effect snow flurries.