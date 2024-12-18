NAN Grieves with Family, Community over Passing of Missing Person Deborah Anishinabie

THUNDER BAY, ON – NEWS – Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, on behalf of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Executive Council, shares heartfelt condolences following confirmation of the death of Deborah Anishinabie, of Sandy Lake First Nation, who has been missing since early December:

“For nearly two weeks we have hoped that the prayers of Deborah’s family would be answered, and that she would be returned to her loving family. Sadly, our worst fears have come true as her disappearance has ended in tragedy.

This is not the result we were hoping to hear. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Deborah’s family, friends, and the entire community of Sandy Lake First Nation as they deal with this terrible loss so close to the holidays. We ask the Creator to give them strength during the difficult days ahead.

We are not yet fully aware of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and we anxiously await the results of this investigation. We acknowledge that an arrest has been made, and we will help ensure that the family gets the answers they deserve from the appropriate authorities.

In the meantime, we ask for prayers for Deborah, her family, and the Sandy Lake community.”

Deborah Anishinabie, 42, was last seen on December 5, 2024, at approximately 2 a.m. Following her disappearance an extensive search was launched by members of her family and community in the southern and eastern portions of the city.

The family has been informed by the Thunder Bay Police Service that her body was discovered in the 800 Block of Finlayson Street.

NAN acknowledges and gives thanks for the tireless efforts of the family, friends, community members, police services, and everyone who participated in, and supported, the search for Deborah over the past weeks. We respectfully ask that social media posts related to Deborah’s disappearance be taken down.