Man Charged Following Sudden Death Investigation in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, ON – Thunder Bay Police Service officers have charged a man following the discovery of human remains on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Human remains were located in the area between the 800 block of Finlayson Street and the 400 block of McKellar Street North. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Charge Explained: Indignity to a Human Body

The suspect, Levi Michael LAWSON, 24, has been charged with Indignity to a Human Body, an offense under Section 182(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

This charge applies to actions that involve treating a deceased person’s body in a way that disrespects its dignity. This can include acts such as mutilation, desecration, or interference with the body after death. The law seeks to uphold societal respect for human remains, reflecting a standard of decency and compassion.

A conviction under this section carries a maximum penalty of up to 5 years in prison. The charge does not necessarily imply the person caused the death, but instead addresses conduct that occurred after the individual was deceased.

Investigation Progress and Arrest

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit took over the investigation after the remains were discovered. The arrest of the suspect followed on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, with assistance from the Intelligence Unit.

LAWSON appeared in court on Wednesday, December 18, and has been remanded into custody. His next court date is set for Monday, December 23, 2024.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation remains active as police continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the remains. Authorities have not disclosed any further details about the relationship between the accused and the deceased or any potential motives.

Community Involvement

Police are urging anyone with information that could aid the investigation to come forward by contacting the Thunder Bay Police Service or Crime Stoppers.