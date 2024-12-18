Kenora and Surrounding Areas: A Deep Freeze with a Chance of Flurries

Arctic Air Grips Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and the Lake of the Woods

This morning, Kenora and its surrounding regions are locked in a deep freeze at -20°C, with light snow gently falling. The northwest wind at 22 km/h cuts to the bone, creating a wind chill of -31°C. Humidity is at 82%, and the barometric pressure is rising at 103.2 kPa, signaling clearer but no less frigid days ahead. Visibility extends to 24 km—perfect for admiring the winter wonderland if you dare venture outside.

Expect mainly cloudy skies today, with a 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will ease to 15 km/h later, and the high will reach -17°C, though the wind chill will linger around -30 this morning and a frosty -21 this afternoon. Frostbite is a real risk, so bundle up!

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Frigid

The skies will partially clear tonight, and the temperature will drop further to -22°C. Light winds of up to 15 km/h will keep the wind chill near -27°C. Once again, frostbite precautions are a must for anyone outdoors for extended periods.

The Week Ahead: Cold Days and Clear Nights

Thursday, December 19

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning and early afternoon. The high will climb to -14°C, with wind chills of -26 in the morning and -19 in the afternoon. Another brisk day that demands layered clothing!

The night brings cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -22°C.

Friday, December 20

Bright sunshine returns on Friday, with a high of -17°C. The night promises clear skies and another plunge to a frigid -26°C.

Saturday, December 21

Saturday remains sunny but cold, with a high of -18°C. A clear night will bring temperatures down to -17°C. It’s another perfect day for staying cozy indoors or braving the chill for some outdoor winter fun.

Weather History: Kenora’s Winter Extremes

On December 18, Kenora once recorded a balmy high of 6.1°C in 1987, a stark contrast to today’s arctic chill. The record low of -36.7°C in 1983 reminds us of the harsh winters this region endures.

Dressing for the Arctic

Today’s frigid conditions require maximum winter defenses. A heavy, insulated parka, thermal gloves, a toque, and waterproof boots are essential. Don’t forget to cover your face with a scarf or balaclava to guard against frostbite in the biting wind.

Did You Know?

The Lake of the Woods area is a haven for ice anglers, even in these extreme conditions. The thick ice and pristine waters make it one of the best winter fishing spots in Canada—if you’re brave enough to face the cold!