Fort Frances Weather: Clear Skies and Icy Temperatures

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
weather

Frigid Days Ahead in Fort Frances, Red Gut FN, Mine Centre, and Atikokan

This morning, Fort Frances and its surrounding areas are waking up to a chilly -12°C. The northwest wind at 14 km/h makes it feel like -19°C, and the air is crisp with 75% humidity. The barometric pressure is rising at 103.1 kPa, promising a shift toward sunnier skies as the day progresses.

A mix of sun and cloud will dominate this morning, with a 30% chance of flurries before the clouds part. By this afternoon, sunny skies will prevail. Temperatures will fall to -17°C in the morning before rising slightly later in the day. Wind chills will hover around -24°C in the morning and a less brutal -19°C by afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and Bitterly Cold

The night starts clear but becomes partly cloudy near midnight. Temperatures will plunge to a frigid -21°C, with the wind chill intensifying to a teeth-chattering -28°C overnight. Frostbite remains a risk, so limit your time outside.

The Week Ahead: More Cold, with Snow on the Horizon

Thursday, December 19
Thursday brings periods of snow, with an expected accumulation of 2 cm. Winds will stay light at 15 km/h, but the morning will feel exceptionally cold with a wind chill of -28°C. The afternoon temperature will rise to -12°C, with a slightly milder wind chill of -18°C. Frostbite risk persists, so keep your winter gear handy.

The evening sees cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -24°C.

Friday, December 20
Friday offers sunny skies and a high of -16°C, followed by a crystal-clear night with temperatures bottoming out at -27°C.

Saturday, December 21
Saturday will stay sunny and frigid, with a high of -17°C. Cloudy periods roll in at night, and the low will settle at -18°C.

Weather History: A Tale of Two Extremes

On December 18, Fort Frances recorded a record high of 8.5°C in 1984, an unthinkable contrast to today’s freezing weather. The record low of -38.3°C in 1983 is a stark reminder of the brutal winters the region is known for.

Dress Code for Arctic Chill

Today’s weather calls for your warmest layers—think heavy coats, insulated gloves, thermal boots, and a snug hat. A scarf or balaclava is essential to protect exposed skin from frostbite in the extreme wind chill.

Did You Know?

Fort Frances sits along the Rainy River, a location that often experiences stunning hoar frost formations during frigid mornings. This icy phenomenon occurs when humid air condenses directly into frost, creating magical, crystalline landscapes.

 

