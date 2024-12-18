Fort Frances Weather: Clear Skies and Icy Temperatures

Frigid Days Ahead in Fort Frances, Red Gut FN, Mine Centre, and Atikokan

This morning, Fort Frances and its surrounding areas are waking up to a chilly -12°C. The northwest wind at 14 km/h makes it feel like -19°C, and the air is crisp with 75% humidity. The barometric pressure is rising at 103.1 kPa, promising a shift toward sunnier skies as the day progresses.

A mix of sun and cloud will dominate this morning, with a 30% chance of flurries before the clouds part. By this afternoon, sunny skies will prevail. Temperatures will fall to -17°C in the morning before rising slightly later in the day. Wind chills will hover around -24°C in the morning and a less brutal -19°C by afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and Bitterly Cold

The night starts clear but becomes partly cloudy near midnight. Temperatures will plunge to a frigid -21°C, with the wind chill intensifying to a teeth-chattering -28°C overnight. Frostbite remains a risk, so limit your time outside.

The Week Ahead: More Cold, with Snow on the Horizon

Thursday, December 19

Thursday brings periods of snow, with an expected accumulation of 2 cm. Winds will stay light at 15 km/h, but the morning will feel exceptionally cold with a wind chill of -28°C. The afternoon temperature will rise to -12°C, with a slightly milder wind chill of -18°C. Frostbite risk persists, so keep your winter gear handy.

The evening sees cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -24°C.

Friday, December 20

Friday offers sunny skies and a high of -16°C, followed by a crystal-clear night with temperatures bottoming out at -27°C.

Saturday, December 21

Saturday will stay sunny and frigid, with a high of -17°C. Cloudy periods roll in at night, and the low will settle at -18°C.

Weather History: A Tale of Two Extremes

On December 18, Fort Frances recorded a record high of 8.5°C in 1984, an unthinkable contrast to today’s freezing weather. The record low of -38.3°C in 1983 is a stark reminder of the brutal winters the region is known for.

Dress Code for Arctic Chill

Today’s weather calls for your warmest layers—think heavy coats, insulated gloves, thermal boots, and a snug hat. A scarf or balaclava is essential to protect exposed skin from frostbite in the extreme wind chill.

Did You Know?

Fort Frances sits along the Rainy River, a location that often experiences stunning hoar frost formations during frigid mornings. This icy phenomenon occurs when humid air condenses directly into frost, creating magical, crystalline landscapes.