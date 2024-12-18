Dryden – Vermilion Bay and Surrounding Areas: Clear Skies and a Bitter Chill

Frosty Mornings and Crisp Winter Days Ahead

This morning, Vermilion Bay, Red Lake Road, Dryden, and Wabigoon are waking up to a bone-chilling -18°C under clear skies. Winds from the west at 15 km/h push the wind chill down to a biting -27°C. The air is dry, with 83% humidity, and visibility stretches to 16 km, offering a clear view of the frosty landscape.

Clouds will gather later this morning, bringing a 30% chance of flurries. Winds remain light, and the high will climb to -16°C. The wind chill will moderate to -22°C this afternoon, but frostbite risks linger, so dress warmly if you head outdoors.

Tonight: Clear and Bitterly Cold

Skies will partially clear overnight, and temperatures will plummet to -24°C. Winds up to 15 km/h will drive the wind chill to a dangerous -29°C, making frostbite a serious concern for anyone exposed to the elements for extended periods.

The Week Ahead: Persistent Cold with Sunshine

Thursday, December 19

Thursday offers a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon. Morning wind chills will hover around a frigid -28°C, improving slightly to -17°C by the afternoon when the high reaches -14°C. Frostbite risk remains high.

The night brings clear skies and a low of -24°C.

Friday, December 20

Friday will be sunny but cold, with a high of -18°C. Clear skies overnight will drive temperatures down to -27°C—another night for extra layers.

Saturday, December 21

Saturday stays sunny and frigid, with a high of -18°C. Clouds return in the evening, and temperatures will rise slightly to a low of -20°C.

Sunday, December 22

Sunday sees a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -10°C offering a small reprieve from the relentless cold. Overnight, the low will be -12°C under partly cloudy skies.

Weather History: Frosty Extremes

On December 18, the warmest temperature recorded in the region was 6.4°C in 1984. The coldest was a bitter -35.7°C in 1983, a reminder of the region’s capacity for intense winter chills.

Winter Wardrobe Wisdom

Today’s weather calls for serious winter armor. An insulated parka, thermal gloves, lined boots, and a windproof hat are non-negotiable. A scarf or face mask is essential to guard against frostbite from the piercing wind chill.

Did You Know?

Dryden, nestled in Ontario’s Sunset Country, often sees some of the clearest winter skies, perfect for spotting constellations and occasional northern lights during frigid nights. Just don’t forget to bundle up!