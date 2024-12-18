December 18, 2024: Detailed Weather Forecast for Northern Ontario Communities

As winter deepens across Northern Ontario, communities are experiencing frigid temperatures, varying cloud cover, and occasional snowfalls. Below is a comprehensive four-day weather forecast for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, Big Trout Lake, Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post):

Current Conditions:

Mostly cloudy, -13°C (9°F)

Barometric Pressure: 1021 hPa

Wind: Northwest at 15 km/h

Humidity: 85%

Sunrise: 8:24 AM

Sunset: 4:24 PM

Forecast:

Wednesday, December 18: Colder with sun and areas of low clouds. High: -13°C (9°F); Low: -27°C (-17°F).

Colder with sun and areas of low clouds. High: -13°C (9°F); Low: -27°C (-17°F). Thursday, December 19: Cloudy and very cold. High: -17°C (2°F); Low: -25°C (-13°F).

Cloudy and very cold. High: -17°C (2°F); Low: -25°C (-13°F). Friday, December 20: Very cold with low clouds. High: -19°C (-3°F); Low: -34°C (-30°F).

Very cold with low clouds. High: -19°C (-3°F); Low: -34°C (-30°F). Saturday, December 21: Brilliant sunshine, but very cold. High: -19°C (-2°F); Low: -25°C (-14°F).

Wardrobe Recommendations: Insulated coats, snow boots, and gloves are essential.

Weather Trivia: Marten Falls often sees December as the start of snow-covered landscapes lasting into spring.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn):

Current Conditions:

Light snow, -27°C (-17°F)

Barometric Pressure: 1032 hPa

Wind: Light winds

Sunrise: 8:23 AM

Sunset: 4:15 PM

Forecast:

Wednesday, December 18: Very cold with times of clouds and sun. High: -25°C (-13°F); Low: -29°C (-20°F).

Very cold with times of clouds and sun. High: -25°C (-13°F); Low: -29°C (-20°F). Thursday, December 19: Very cold with times of clouds and sun. High: -24°C (-11°F); Low: -35°C (-30°F).

Very cold with times of clouds and sun. High: -24°C (-11°F); Low: -35°C (-30°F). Friday, December 20: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: -22°C (-8°F); Low: -26°C (-15°F).

Mostly cloudy and cold. High: -22°C (-8°F); Low: -26°C (-15°F). Saturday, December 21: A bit of morning snow, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, low clouds and not as cold. High: -13°C (8°F); Low: -20°C (-5°F).

Wardrobe Recommendations: Heavy-duty Arctic wear is necessary to combat the extreme cold.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn holds the record for the coldest wind chill recorded in Ontario at -58°C (-72°F).

Fort Hope (Eabametoong First Nation):

Current Conditions:

Partly cloudy, -18°C (0°F)

Barometric Pressure: 1025 hPa

Wind: Northwest at 20 km/h

Sunrise: 8:20 AM

Sunset: 4:20 PM

Forecast:

Wednesday, December 18: Much colder with areas of low clouds, then some sun. High: -18°C (-1°F); Low: -27°C (-16°F).

Much colder with areas of low clouds, then some sun. High: -18°C (-1°F); Low: -27°C (-16°F). Thursday, December 19: Cloudy and very cold. High: -16°C (2°F); Low: -26°C (-14°F).

Cloudy and very cold. High: -16°C (2°F); Low: -26°C (-14°F). Friday, December 20: Very cold with low clouds. High: -20°C (-4°F); Low: -34°C (-28°F).

Very cold with low clouds. High: -20°C (-4°F); Low: -34°C (-28°F). Saturday, December 21: Plenty of sunshine, but very cold. High: -18°C (0°F); Low: -24°C (-10°F).

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered clothing with windproof outer layers is recommended.

Weather Trivia: Fort Hope often experiences significant temperature drops in December, marking the deepening of winter.

Sachigo Lake:

Current Conditions:

Clear, -21°C (-6°F)

Barometric Pressure: 1028 hPa

Wind: Calm

Sunrise: 8:25 AM

Sunset: 4:25 PM

Forecast:

Wednesday, December 18: Colder; morning low clouds followed by clouds breaking for some sun this afternoon. High: -21°C (-6°F); Low: -29°C (-20°F).

Colder; morning low clouds followed by clouds breaking for some sun this afternoon. High: -21°C (-6°F); Low: -29°C (-20°F). Thursday, December 19: A thick cloud cover and cold. High: -19°C (-2°F); Low: -30°C (-21°F).

A thick cloud cover and cold. High: -19°C (-2°F); Low: -30°C (-21°F). Friday, December 20: Very cold; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sun. High: -22°C (-8°F); Low: -30°C (-23°F).

Very cold; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sun. High: -22°C (-8°F); Low: -30°C (-23°F). Saturday, December 21: Not as cold with increasing cloudiness. High: -16°C (3°F); Low: -19°C (-2°F).

Wardrobe Recommendations: Thermal wear with insulated jackets and boots are essential.

Sachigo Lake Weather Trivia:

Sachigo Lake experiences some of the coldest temperatures in Ontario during December, often dipping below -30°C as Arctic air dominates the region.

KI (Big Trout Lake):

Current Conditions:

Mostly cloudy, -22°C (-8°F)

Barometric Pressure: 1027 hPa

Wind: Northwest at 10 km/h

Sunrise: 8:30 AM

Sunset: 4:20 PM

Forecast:

Wednesday, December 18: Cold with mostly cloudy skies. High: -22°C (-8°F); Low: -30°C (-22°F).

Cold with mostly cloudy skies. High: -22°C (-8°F); Low: -30°C (-22°F). Thursday, December 19: Frigid conditions, with thick cloud cover. High: -21°C (-6°F); Low: -31°C (-24°F).

Frigid conditions, with thick cloud cover. High: -21°C (-6°F); Low: -31°C (-24°F). Friday, December 20: Bitterly cold, but partly sunny. High: -23°C (-9°F); Low: -33°C (-27°F).

Bitterly cold, but partly sunny. High: -23°C (-9°F); Low: -33°C (-27°F). Saturday, December 21: Some sun, not as harsh. High: -18°C (0°F); Low: -24°C (-11°F).

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered thermals, thick gloves, and face protection are crucial to prevent frostbite.

Weather Trivia: Big Trout Lake is known for its lengthy winter season, often beginning by late October and lasting into late April.

Sandy Lake:

Current Conditions:

Partly cloudy, -18°C (0°F)

Barometric Pressure: 1024 hPa

Wind: Light, from the west at 15 km/h

Sunrise: 8:22 AM

Sunset: 4:30 PM

Forecast:

Wednesday, December 18: Partly cloudy and cold. High: -19°C (-2°F); Low: -28°C (-18°F).

Partly cloudy and cold. High: -19°C (-2°F); Low: -28°C (-18°F). Thursday, December 19: Cold with thick cloud cover. High: -18°C (-0°F); Low: -29°C (-20°F).

Cold with thick cloud cover. High: -18°C (-0°F); Low: -29°C (-20°F). Friday, December 20: Frigid, with some breaks of sun. High: -22°C (-8°F); Low: -33°C (-27°F).

Frigid, with some breaks of sun. High: -22°C (-8°F); Low: -33°C (-27°F). Saturday, December 21: Mostly sunny and slightly milder. High: -17°C (1°F); Low: -23°C (-9°F).

Wardrobe Recommendations: Thick insulated parkas, winter boots, and hand warmers are recommended.

Weather Trivia: Sandy Lake frequently sees wind chills that make temperatures feel 5-10 degrees colder than reported during December.

Pikangikum:

Current Conditions:

Overcast, -15°C (5°F)

Barometric Pressure: 1022 hPa

Wind: Southwest at 18 km/h

Sunrise: 8:25 AM

Sunset: 4:29 PM

Forecast:

Wednesday, December 18: Cloudy with occasional flurries. High: -16°C (3°F); Low: -25°C (-13°F).

Cloudy with occasional flurries. High: -16°C (3°F); Low: -25°C (-13°F). Thursday, December 19: Overcast with a chance of snow showers. High: -18°C (0°F); Low: -28°C (-18°F).

Overcast with a chance of snow showers. High: -18°C (0°F); Low: -28°C (-18°F). Friday, December 20: Bitterly cold with mostly cloudy skies. High: -20°C (-4°F); Low: -31°C (-24°F).

Bitterly cold with mostly cloudy skies. High: -20°C (-4°F); Low: -31°C (-24°F). Saturday, December 21: Sunshine with increasing clouds late. High: -18°C (0°F); Low: -22°C (-8°F).

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered wool and fleece clothing with windproof outer gear will keep you warm.

Weather Trivia: Pikangikum is one of the snowiest communities in northern Ontario during December.

Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat

Across these communities, similar Arctic conditions prevail with overcast skies, light snow at times, and frigid temperatures ranging from highs of -15°C (5°F) to lows near -30°C (-22°F) over the next four days. Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, with occasional gusts during snow events.

Weather Advisories:

As of now, no active weather warnings are in place for the region. However, the extreme cold poses a significant risk. Frostbite can occur in minutes on exposed skin, so residents are advised to take precautions.

Wardrobe Suggestions for All Communities: Prepare with heavy-duty winter coats, snow boots, gloves, scarves, and hats. Additional face masks and balaclavas are recommended during windy or snowy conditions to prevent frostbite.

Weather Trivia Across Northern Ontario: Did you know? The coldest temperature ever recorded in Ontario was -58.3°C (-72.9°F) in Iroquois Falls in 1935, a reminder of how extreme northern winters can be.