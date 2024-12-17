Ontario Invests $8.3 Million to Create 66 Transitional Housing Units in Thunder Bay

New funding to provide critical supports for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness

THUNDER BAY — The Ontario government has announced an investment of over $8.3 million through the Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP) to help create 66 transitional housing units across six locations in Thunder Bay. The new units will provide essential onsite supports, including counseling, life skills training, and services for addiction and mental health challenges.

The six funded locations include:

212 Miles Street East: Over $3.8 million for 16 transitional housing units.

401 Syndicate Avenue: $995,000 for 12 transitional housing units.

34 Machar Avenue: $270,000 for 4 transitional housing units.

312 Red River Road: $990,000 for 6 transitional housing units.

100 – 108 Simpson Street: $250,000 for 4 transitional housing units.

110 – 116 Simpson Street: Over $2 million for 24 transitional housing units.

Leaders Respond to the Investment

Paul Calandra, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, highlighted the province’s commitment:

“Our government has made the largest investment in homelessness prevention in Ontario’s history because every Ontarian deserves a home that meets their needs. Today, we continue to build on that investment to ensure our partners have the tools they need to get more community, affordable, and supportive housing built across the province.”

Kevin Holland, MPP for Thunder Bay—Atikokan, called the investment transformative for the community:

“This $8.3 million investment is a huge win for Thunder Bay, creating 66 new transitional housing units to support those at risk or experiencing homelessness. With essential onsite services like counseling, life skills training, and help for addiction and mental health, we are giving our most vulnerable the tools to rebuild their lives. Combined with other key initiatives like the Superior North STAR program, the Youth Wellness Hub, and the Safe Sobering Site, we’re building a comprehensive support system to address homelessness and mental health challenges.”

Ken Boshcoff, Mayor of Thunder Bay, expressed gratitude for the collaboration:

“On behalf of the City of Thunder Bay, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Ontario government for their ongoing commitment to addressing homelessness and housing insecurity in our community. The investment of over $8.3 million in the creation of 66 new transitional housing units is a significant step forward in supporting those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. This funding will provide essential services, including counseling, life skills training, and addiction and mental health support, ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens have the resources they need to rebuild their lives. We are proud to collaborate with the province, the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board, and local agencies to build a stronger, more supportive community for all.”

Brian Hamilton, Chair of the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board, emphasized the impact on local families and individuals:

“Thank you to Minister Calandra, MPP Kevin Holland, and the Ontario government for investing in transitional and supported housing in the District of Thunder Bay. Our communities thrive when individuals and families have access to appropriate housing options. In situations where living independently is not the right fit, these transitional housing spaces will have a huge impact. I’m looking forward to seeing the difference the spaces announced today will make in our community.”

Quick Facts