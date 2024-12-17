Northern Ontario First Nations Communities Weather Outlook: December 17–20, 2024

North Star Air Pilatus "Blackfly 704" in Pikangikum First Nation

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As winter deepens across Northern Ontario, communities from Marten Falls to Attawapiskat can expect a mix of snow, frigid temperatures, and varying cloud cover over the next four days. Here’s a comprehensive forecast for each area, along with wardrobe suggestions to keep you warm and a touch of weather trivia to keep things interesting.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -3°C (27°F).

Forecast:

Currently 27° · Mostly cloudy
Marten Falls 65, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

A bit of snow this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, considerable cloudiness

Today
22°
A bit of snow this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, considerable cloudiness

Colder with sun and areas of low clouds

Wednesday
-19°
Colder with sun and areas of low clouds

Cloudy and very cold

Thursday
-1°
-15°
Cloudy and very cold

Very cold with low clouds

Friday
-3°
-23°
Very cold with low clouds

Wardrobe Tip: Layered clothing with insulated outerwear is essential. Ensure extremities are well-protected to prevent frostbite.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Current Conditions: Cloudy, -12°C (10°F).

Forecast:

Currently 10° · Cloudy
Fort Severn, ON, Canada
Cloudy

A little snow this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, breezy and colder with considerable cloudiness; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm

Today
-13°
A little snow this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, breezy and colder with considerable cloudiness; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm

Brisk and very cold with times of clouds and sun

Wednesday
-7°
-17°
Brisk and very cold with times of clouds and sun

Turning cloudy and very cold; breezy in the afternoon

Thursday
-3°
-14°
Turning cloudy and very cold; breezy in the afternoon

Sunny to partly cloudy and very cold

Friday
-5°
-19°
Sunny to partly cloudy and very cold

Wardrobe Tip: Heavy-duty winter gear, including windproof jackets and thermal layers, is recommended.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -6°C (22°F).

Forecast:

Currently 22° · Partly cloudy
Fort Hope, ON, Canada
Partly cloudy

Breezy this morning with a bit of snow, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, considerable cloudiness

Today
19°
-1°
Breezy this morning with a bit of snow, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, considerable cloudiness

Colder with areas of low clouds, then some sun

Wednesday
-17°
Colder with areas of low clouds, then some sun

Cloudy and very cold

Thursday
-1°
-14°
Cloudy and very cold

Very cold with low clouds

Friday
-1°
-24°
Very cold with low clouds

Wardrobe Tip: Multiple layers with insulated outerwear are crucial. Face protection is advised against biting winds.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -15°C (5°F).

Forecast:

Currently 5° · Partly cloudy
Sachigo Lake, ON, Canada
Partly cloudy

Cloudy and much colder with occasional snow and flurries, mainly early with little or no accumulation

Today
-14°
Cloudy and much colder with occasional snow and flurries, mainly early with little or no accumulation

Colder; morning low clouds followed by clouds breaking for some sun in the afternoon

Wednesday
-5°
-22°
Colder; morning low clouds followed by clouds breaking for some sun in the afternoon

A thick cloud cover and cold

Thursday
-3°
-16°
A thick cloud cover and cold

Very cold; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sun

Friday
-5°
-22°
Very cold; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sun

Wardrobe Tip: Thermal clothing with windproof layers is essential. Ensure hands and feet are well-insulated.

Big Trout Lake (Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug)

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -15°C (5°F).

Forecast:

Currently 5° · Partly cloudy
Big Trout Lake, ON, Canada
Partly cloudy

A little snow at times this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, considerable cloudiness and colder; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm

Today
-8°
A little snow at times this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, considerable cloudiness and colder; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm

Low clouds followed by some sun and colder

Wednesday
-3°
-15°
Low clouds followed by some sun and colder

Cloudy and cold

Thursday
-3°
-14°
Cloudy and cold

Very cold with low clouds

Friday
-10°
-20°
Very cold with low clouds

Wardrobe Tip: Heavy insulation is necessary. Face masks and thermal gloves are recommended.

Sandy Lake

Current Conditions: Mostly clear, -16°C (3°F).

Forecast:

Currently 3° · Mostly clear
Sandy Lake, ON, Canada
Mostly clear

A little snow at times this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, a thick cloud cover and colder; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm

Today
-12°
A little snow at times this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, a thick cloud cover and colder; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm

Colder with sunshine and some clouds

Wednesday
-3°
-21°
Colder with sunshine and some clouds

Cloudy and cold

Thursday
-14°
Cloudy and cold

Cold; morning low clouds followed by clouds giving way to some sun in the afternoon

Friday
-18°
Cold; morning low clouds followed by clouds giving way to some sun in the afternoon

Wardrobe Tip: Opt for thermal layers and insulated boots. Add a windproof jacket to block the chill.

Pikangikum

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -13°C (9°F).

Forecast:

Currently 9° · Mostly cloudy
Pikangikum, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Low clouds and colder

Today
11°
-11°
Low clouds and colder

Partly sunny and colder

Wednesday
-1°
-19°
Partly sunny and colder

Cloudy and cold

Thursday
-13°
Cloudy and cold

Partly sunny and cold

Friday
-19°
Partly sunny and cold

Wardrobe Tip: Dress in thick layers with extra hand and foot protection, as humidity increases the chill factor.

Cat Lake

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -10°C (14°F).

Forecast:

Currently 14° · Mostly cloudy
Cat Lake First Nation, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Low clouds and colder

Today
13°
-9°
Low clouds and colder

Very cold with decreasing clouds

Wednesday
-3°
-15°
Very cold with decreasing clouds

Very cold with a thick cloud cover

Thursday
-15°
Very cold with a thick cloud cover

Very cold; low clouds in the morning followed by increasing amounts of sun in the afternoon

Friday
-2°
-15°
Very cold; low clouds in the morning followed by increasing amounts of sun in the afternoon

Wardrobe Tip: Insulated coats, snow boots, and gloves are essential.

Kasabonika Lake

Current Conditions: Clear, -11°C (13°F).

Forecast:

Currently 13° · Clear
Kasabonika Lake, ON, Canada
Clear

A little snow this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, cloudy and colder; storm total snowfall 1-2 cm

Today
-9°
A little snow this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, cloudy and colder; storm total snowfall 1-2 cm

Low clouds breaking for some sun and bitterly cold

Wednesday
-3°
-22°
Low clouds breaking for some sun and bitterly cold

Quite cold with a thick cloud cover

Thursday
-3°
-17°
Quite cold with a thick cloud cover

Low clouds and bitterly cold

Friday
-8°
-23°
Low clouds and bitterly cold

Wardrobe Tip: Warm winter clothing, including insulated jackets, snow boots, hats, and gloves, is essential.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -7°C (19°F).

Forecast:

Currently 19° · Mostly cloudy
Neskantaga First Nation, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

A little snow this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, a thick cloud cover; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm

Today
20°
-3°
A little snow this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, a thick cloud cover; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm

Colder with intervals of clouds and sunshine

Wednesday
-17°
Colder with intervals of clouds and sunshine

Cloudy and very cold

Thursday
-2°
-13°
Cloudy and very cold

Low clouds and very cold

Friday
-3°
-25°
Low clouds and very cold

Wardrobe Tip: Prepare with warm winter coats and thermal gloves. Ice-ready boots are recommended for snow-covered paths.

Summer Beaver

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -8°C (17°F).

Forecast:

Currently 17° · Partly cloudy
Summer Beaver, ON, Canada
Partly cloudy

A bit of snow this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, cloudy and colder

Today
15°
-5°
A bit of snow this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, cloudy and colder

Colder; low clouds in the morning followed by clouds yielding to sun

Wednesday
-18°
Colder; low clouds in the morning followed by clouds yielding to sun

Very cold with considerable cloudiness

Thursday
-3°
-17°
Very cold with considerable cloudiness

Very cold with low clouds

Friday
-6°
-25°
Very cold with low clouds

Wardrobe Tip: Thermal undergarments, windproof jackets, insulated boots, and wool accessories are non-negotiable this week.

Peawanuck

Current Conditions: Light snow, -6°C (21°F).

Forecast:

Currently 21° · Light snow
Peawanuck, ON, Canada
Light snow

Considerable cloudiness and breezy with occasional snow and flurries, mainly early, accumulating a cm or two; storm total snowfall 2-4 cm

Today
22°
-9°
Considerable cloudiness and breezy with occasional snow and flurries, mainly early, accumulating a cm or two; storm total snowfall 2-4 cm

Breezy and much colder with some sun, then turning cloudy

Wednesday
-3°
-18°
Breezy and much colder with some sun, then turning cloudy

Very cold with sun followed by increasing clouds

Thursday
-5°
-13°
Very cold with sun followed by increasing clouds

Sunny to partly cloudy and very cold

Friday
-5°
-21°
Sunny to partly cloudy and very cold

Wardrobe Tip: A parka, snow pants, and face coverings are vital to combat wind chills.

Attawapiskat

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -1°C (30°F).

Forecast:

Currently 30° · Mostly cloudy
Attawapiskat, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

A thick cloud cover and breezy with snow, accumulating 2-4 cm

Today
29°
A thick cloud cover and breezy with snow, accumulating 2-4 cm

Much colder; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sunshine

Wednesday
-12°
Much colder; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sunshine

Mostly cloudy and very cold

Thursday
-2°
-9°
Mostly cloudy and very cold

Mostly cloudy and very cold

Friday
-4°
-17°
Mostly cloudy and very cold

Wardrobe Tip: Stick to layers! Start with thermal undergarments, add a fleece or wool layer, and top it off with windproof and waterproof outerwear.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Fort Severn, being Ontario’s northernmost community, often experiences some of the province’s coldest temperatures during winter?

