Northern Ontario First Nations Communities Weather Outlook: December 17–20, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As winter deepens across Northern Ontario, communities from Marten Falls to Attawapiskat can expect a mix of snow, frigid temperatures, and varying cloud cover over the next four days. Here’s a comprehensive forecast for each area, along with wardrobe suggestions to keep you warm and a touch of weather trivia to keep things interesting.
Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)
Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -3°C (27°F).
Forecast:
|
Today
|
22°
1°
|
A bit of snow this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, considerable cloudiness
|
Wednesday
|
7°
-19°
|
Colder with sun and areas of low clouds
|
Thursday
|
-1°
-15°
|
Cloudy and very cold
|
Friday
|
-3°
-23°
|
Very cold with low clouds
Wardrobe Tip: Layered clothing with insulated outerwear is essential. Ensure extremities are well-protected to prevent frostbite.
Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)
Current Conditions: Cloudy, -12°C (10°F).
Forecast:
|
Today
|
9°
-13°
|
A little snow this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, breezy and colder with considerable cloudiness; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm
|
Wednesday
|
-7°
-17°
|
Brisk and very cold with times of clouds and sun
|
Thursday
|
-3°
-14°
|
Turning cloudy and very cold; breezy in the afternoon
|
Friday
|
-5°
-19°
|
Sunny to partly cloudy and very cold
Wardrobe Tip: Heavy-duty winter gear, including windproof jackets and thermal layers, is recommended.
Fort Hope (Eabametoong)
Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -6°C (22°F).
Forecast:
|
Today
|
19°
-1°
|
Breezy this morning with a bit of snow, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, considerable cloudiness
|
Wednesday
|
5°
-17°
|
Colder with areas of low clouds, then some sun
|
Thursday
|
-1°
-14°
|
Cloudy and very cold
|
Friday
|
-1°
-24°
|
Very cold with low clouds
Wardrobe Tip: Multiple layers with insulated outerwear are crucial. Face protection is advised against biting winds.
Sachigo Lake
Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -15°C (5°F).
Forecast:
|
Today
|
3°
-14°
|
Cloudy and much colder with occasional snow and flurries, mainly early with little or no accumulation
|
Wednesday
|
-5°
-22°
|
Colder; morning low clouds followed by clouds breaking for some sun in the afternoon
|
Thursday
|
-3°
-16°
|
A thick cloud cover and cold
|
Friday
|
-5°
-22°
|
Very cold; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sun
Wardrobe Tip: Thermal clothing with windproof layers is essential. Ensure hands and feet are well-insulated.
Big Trout Lake (Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug)
Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -15°C (5°F).
Forecast:
|
Today
|
4°
-8°
|
A little snow at times this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, considerable cloudiness and colder; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm
|
Wednesday
|
-3°
-15°
|
Low clouds followed by some sun and colder
|
Thursday
|
-3°
-14°
|
Cloudy and cold
|
Friday
|
-10°
-20°
|
Very cold with low clouds
Wardrobe Tip: Heavy insulation is necessary. Face masks and thermal gloves are recommended.
Sandy Lake
Current Conditions: Mostly clear, -16°C (3°F).
Forecast:
|
Today
|
9°
-12°
|
A little snow at times this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, a thick cloud cover and colder; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm
|
Wednesday
|
-3°
-21°
|
Colder with sunshine and some clouds
|
Thursday
|
0°
-14°
|
Cloudy and cold
|
Friday
|
0°
-18°
|
Cold; morning low clouds followed by clouds giving way to some sun in the afternoon
Wardrobe Tip: Opt for thermal layers and insulated boots. Add a windproof jacket to block the chill.
Pikangikum
Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -13°C (9°F).
Forecast:
|
Today
|
11°
-11°
|
Low clouds and colder
|
Wednesday
|
-1°
-19°
|
Partly sunny and colder
|
Thursday
|
3°
-13°
|
Cloudy and cold
|
Friday
|
1°
-19°
|
Partly sunny and cold
Wardrobe Tip: Dress in thick layers with extra hand and foot protection, as humidity increases the chill factor.
Cat Lake
Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -10°C (14°F).
Forecast:
|
Today
|
13°
-9°
|
Low clouds and colder
|
Wednesday
|
-3°
-15°
|
Very cold with decreasing clouds
|
Thursday
|
1°
-15°
|
Very cold with a thick cloud cover
|
Friday
|
-2°
-15°
|
Very cold; low clouds in the morning followed by increasing amounts of sun in the afternoon
Wardrobe Tip: Insulated coats, snow boots, and gloves are essential.
Kasabonika Lake
Current Conditions: Clear, -11°C (13°F).
Forecast:
|
Today
|
8°
-9°
|
A little snow this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, cloudy and colder; storm total snowfall 1-2 cm
|
Wednesday
|
-3°
-22°
|
Low clouds breaking for some sun and bitterly cold
|
Thursday
|
-3°
-17°
|
Quite cold with a thick cloud cover
|
Friday
|
-8°
-23°
|
Low clouds and bitterly cold
Wardrobe Tip: Warm winter clothing, including insulated jackets, snow boots, hats, and gloves, is essential.
Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)
Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -7°C (19°F).
Forecast:
|
Today
|
20°
-3°
|
A little snow this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, a thick cloud cover; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm
|
Wednesday
|
2°
-17°
|
Colder with intervals of clouds and sunshine
|
Thursday
|
-2°
-13°
|
Cloudy and very cold
|
Friday
|
-3°
-25°
|
Low clouds and very cold
Wardrobe Tip: Prepare with warm winter coats and thermal gloves. Ice-ready boots are recommended for snow-covered paths.
Summer Beaver
Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -8°C (17°F).
Forecast:
|
Today
|
15°
-5°
|
A bit of snow this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, cloudy and colder
|
Wednesday
|
0°
-18°
|
Colder; low clouds in the morning followed by clouds yielding to sun
|
Thursday
|
-3°
-17°
|
Very cold with considerable cloudiness
|
Friday
|
-6°
-25°
|
Very cold with low clouds
Wardrobe Tip: Thermal undergarments, windproof jackets, insulated boots, and wool accessories are non-negotiable this week.
Peawanuck
Current Conditions: Light snow, -6°C (21°F).
Forecast:
|
Today
|
22°
-9°
|
Considerable cloudiness and breezy with occasional snow and flurries, mainly early, accumulating a cm or two; storm total snowfall 2-4 cm
|
Wednesday
|
-3°
-18°
|
Breezy and much colder with some sun, then turning cloudy
|
Thursday
|
-5°
-13°
|
Very cold with sun followed by increasing clouds
|
Friday
|
-5°
-21°
|
Sunny to partly cloudy and very cold
Wardrobe Tip: A parka, snow pants, and face coverings are vital to combat wind chills.
Attawapiskat
Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -1°C (30°F).
Forecast:
|
Today
|
29°
5°
|
A thick cloud cover and breezy with snow, accumulating 2-4 cm
|
Wednesday
|
9°
-12°
|
Much colder; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sunshine
|
Thursday
|
-2°
-9°
|
Mostly cloudy and very cold
|
Friday
|
-4°
-17°
|
Mostly cloudy and very cold
Wardrobe Tip: Stick to layers! Start with thermal undergarments, add a fleece or wool layer, and top it off with windproof and waterproof outerwear.
Weather Trivia: Did you know that Fort Severn, being Ontario’s northernmost community, often experiences some of the province’s coldest temperatures during winter?