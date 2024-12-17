Northern Ontario First Nations Communities Weather Outlook: December 17–20, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As winter deepens across Northern Ontario, communities from Marten Falls to Attawapiskat can expect a mix of snow, frigid temperatures, and varying cloud cover over the next four days. Here’s a comprehensive forecast for each area, along with wardrobe suggestions to keep you warm and a touch of weather trivia to keep things interesting.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -3°C (27°F).

Forecast:

Currently 27° · Mostly cloudy Marten Falls 65, ON, Canada Today 22° 1° A bit of snow this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, considerable cloudiness Wednesday 7° -19° Colder with sun and areas of low clouds Thursday -1° -15° Cloudy and very cold Friday -3° -23° Very cold with low clouds

Wardrobe Tip: Layered clothing with insulated outerwear is essential. Ensure extremities are well-protected to prevent frostbite.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Current Conditions: Cloudy, -12°C (10°F).

Forecast:

Currently 10° · Cloudy Fort Severn, ON, Canada Today 9° -13° A little snow this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, breezy and colder with considerable cloudiness; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm Wednesday -7° -17° Brisk and very cold with times of clouds and sun Thursday -3° -14° Turning cloudy and very cold; breezy in the afternoon Friday -5° -19° Sunny to partly cloudy and very cold

Wardrobe Tip: Heavy-duty winter gear, including windproof jackets and thermal layers, is recommended.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -6°C (22°F).

Forecast:

Currently 22° · Partly cloudy Fort Hope, ON, Canada Today 19° -1° Breezy this morning with a bit of snow, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, considerable cloudiness Wednesday 5° -17° Colder with areas of low clouds, then some sun Thursday -1° -14° Cloudy and very cold Friday -1° -24° Very cold with low clouds

Wardrobe Tip: Multiple layers with insulated outerwear are crucial. Face protection is advised against biting winds.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -15°C (5°F).

Forecast:

Currently 5° · Partly cloudy Sachigo Lake, ON, Canada Today 3° -14° Cloudy and much colder with occasional snow and flurries, mainly early with little or no accumulation Wednesday -5° -22° Colder; morning low clouds followed by clouds breaking for some sun in the afternoon Thursday -3° -16° A thick cloud cover and cold Friday -5° -22° Very cold; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sun

Wardrobe Tip: Thermal clothing with windproof layers is essential. Ensure hands and feet are well-insulated.

Big Trout Lake (Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug)

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -15°C (5°F).

Forecast:

Currently 5° · Partly cloudy Big Trout Lake, ON, Canada Today 4° -8° A little snow at times this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, considerable cloudiness and colder; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm Wednesday -3° -15° Low clouds followed by some sun and colder Thursday -3° -14° Cloudy and cold Friday -10° -20° Very cold with low clouds

Wardrobe Tip: Heavy insulation is necessary. Face masks and thermal gloves are recommended.

Sandy Lake

Current Conditions: Mostly clear, -16°C (3°F).

Forecast:

Currently 3° · Mostly clear Sandy Lake, ON, Canada Today 9° -12° A little snow at times this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, a thick cloud cover and colder; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm Wednesday -3° -21° Colder with sunshine and some clouds Thursday 0° -14° Cloudy and cold Friday 0° -18° Cold; morning low clouds followed by clouds giving way to some sun in the afternoon

Wardrobe Tip: Opt for thermal layers and insulated boots. Add a windproof jacket to block the chill.

Pikangikum

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -13°C (9°F).

Forecast:

Currently 9° · Mostly cloudy Pikangikum, ON, Canada Today 11° -11° Low clouds and colder Wednesday -1° -19° Partly sunny and colder Thursday 3° -13° Cloudy and cold Friday 1° -19° Partly sunny and cold

Wardrobe Tip: Dress in thick layers with extra hand and foot protection, as humidity increases the chill factor.

Cat Lake

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -10°C (14°F).

Forecast:

Currently 14° · Mostly cloudy Cat Lake First Nation, ON, Canada Today 13° -9° Low clouds and colder Wednesday -3° -15° Very cold with decreasing clouds Thursday 1° -15° Very cold with a thick cloud cover Friday -2° -15° Very cold; low clouds in the morning followed by increasing amounts of sun in the afternoon

Wardrobe Tip: Insulated coats, snow boots, and gloves are essential.

Kasabonika Lake

Current Conditions: Clear, -11°C (13°F).

Forecast:

Currently 13° · Clear Kasabonika Lake, ON, Canada Today 8° -9° A little snow this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, cloudy and colder; storm total snowfall 1-2 cm Wednesday -3° -22° Low clouds breaking for some sun and bitterly cold Thursday -3° -17° Quite cold with a thick cloud cover Friday -8° -23° Low clouds and bitterly cold

Wardrobe Tip: Warm winter clothing, including insulated jackets, snow boots, hats, and gloves, is essential.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -7°C (19°F).

Forecast:

Currently 19° · Mostly cloudy Neskantaga First Nation, ON, Canada Today 20° -3° A little snow this morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, a thick cloud cover; storm total snowfall 1-3 cm Wednesday 2° -17° Colder with intervals of clouds and sunshine Thursday -2° -13° Cloudy and very cold Friday -3° -25° Low clouds and very cold

Wardrobe Tip: Prepare with warm winter coats and thermal gloves. Ice-ready boots are recommended for snow-covered paths.

Summer Beaver

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -8°C (17°F).

Forecast:

Currently 17° · Partly cloudy Summer Beaver, ON, Canada Today 15° -5° A bit of snow this morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, cloudy and colder Wednesday 0° -18° Colder; low clouds in the morning followed by clouds yielding to sun Thursday -3° -17° Very cold with considerable cloudiness Friday -6° -25° Very cold with low clouds

Wardrobe Tip: Thermal undergarments, windproof jackets, insulated boots, and wool accessories are non-negotiable this week.

Peawanuck

Current Conditions: Light snow, -6°C (21°F).

Forecast:

Currently 21° · Light snow Peawanuck, ON, Canada Today 22° -9° Considerable cloudiness and breezy with occasional snow and flurries, mainly early, accumulating a cm or two; storm total snowfall 2-4 cm Wednesday -3° -18° Breezy and much colder with some sun, then turning cloudy Thursday -5° -13° Very cold with sun followed by increasing clouds Friday -5° -21° Sunny to partly cloudy and very cold

Wardrobe Tip: A parka, snow pants, and face coverings are vital to combat wind chills.

Attawapiskat

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -1°C (30°F).

Forecast:

Currently 30° · Mostly cloudy Attawapiskat, ON, Canada Today 29° 5° A thick cloud cover and breezy with snow, accumulating 2-4 cm Wednesday 9° -12° Much colder; morning low clouds followed by increasing amounts of sunshine Thursday -2° -9° Mostly cloudy and very cold Friday -4° -17° Mostly cloudy and very cold

Wardrobe Tip: Stick to layers! Start with thermal undergarments, add a fleece or wool layer, and top it off with windproof and waterproof outerwear.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Fort Severn, being Ontario’s northernmost community, often experiences some of the province’s coldest temperatures during winter?