NOCCI: A Third Eye Activator Quantum Jumping Artist the World Needs to Know More About

The world has witnessed the rise of several founders, CEOs, artists, top voices, and other professionals across fields who have gone ahead in doing the “unconventional.” A handful of professionals have further stunned the world with their incredible and purpose-driven work. These highly driven, determined, and passionate beings never cease to amaze others with their ingenious ideas and visions and a genuine purpose to do more and be more. With such pristine visions, NOCCI reached the forefront as a Japanese spiritual leader who finds passion every day to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

NOCCI has risen beyond being a Japanese spiritual leader and has made a legacy of her own as a Third Eye Activator Quantum Jumping Artist. For years, she has remained determined to make people realize and understand the importance of spiritual awakening and alignment with their true purpose. She wants people to experience the power of her energy work, unlock their visions, and connect with cosmic energies.

Highlighting her mission, NOCCI explains how people’s true enemies aren’t humans or society but beings from unseen dimensions. She asserts that living on earth is a survival challenge and the root cause of illnesses, anxiety, depression, and fear stem from beings (energies) in other dimensions. Thus, as a member of the Galactic Federation, she has remained determined on a mission to remove the low-vibrational dark energies that negatively affect humanity, raise their vibrations, guide them to light, and help them maintain the state of light. She teaches people to balance their energy, strengthen their self-defense against being overtaken by dark forces, and practice energy work for protection.

She also aims to help lightworkers and starseeds, who carry the mission of awakening humanity, remember their purpose and activate their roles in this lifetime. During this process, many experience the opening of the Third Eye, which connects them to higher dimensions and other realms. “This often leads to visions appearing behind their closed eyelids or the beginning of contact with beings from other dimensions,” she explains. This has helped NOCCI become a transformative force, inspiring generations all over the world to take on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual elevation.

NOCCI is dedicated to protecting Crystal Children and Rainbow Children, individuals born after the year 2000 who possess extraordinarily high vibrations and a deep sense of purpose. These children often struggle to fit into the old systems of society, including traditional schools. As a result, many experience social withdrawal, depression, or a lack of belonging. Since they find themselves vulnerable to being overtaken by negative energies, it prevents them from fulfilling their spiritual mission. Hence, to address this issue, she has initiated activities in Japan to gather parents and raise awareness about the energy sensitivity of these children, their true nature, and how to shield them from negative influences. She envisions helping these gifted souls to thrive in a supportive environment, enabling them to accomplish the purpose they were born to fulfill.

Interestingly, a few years ago, NOCCI lived a simple life, earning 1,000 euros a month, but her life changed drastically when a loved one was diagnosed with cancer twice. While she supported him, she realized her extraordinary ability to confront negative forces and channel healing energy. This life-altering movement helped her embark on the spiritual path, eventually becoming a spiritual leader. Her energy sessions today have impacted and transformed the lives of over 10,000 individuals by awakening their Third Eye.

NOCCI’s energy sessions are one-of-a-kind, conducted virtually to accommodate people as large as 500 participants on Zoom and even on YouTube. These sessions have proved to have created a powerful ripple effect, enhancing the spiritual vibrations of individuals and the global community. People who have been a part of these energy sessions have experienced visions and synchronicities, physical and emotional detox, astral travel and lucid dreams, and enhanced abundance and purpose, where they attract opportunities and step into alignment with their soul’s mission.

Her teachings in Quantum Jumping and her transformative offerings have allowed participants to traverse alternate realities and connect with their higher selves. People love returning to her sessions after experiencing significant shifts. NOCCI loves seeing her clients achieve inner peace, clarity, and empowerment and realize their true potential to align with their highest selves.