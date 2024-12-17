New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh Calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Resign

THUNDER BAY – Politics – Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the Liberal leader and Prime Minister to resign.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh released the following statement in response to the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland:

“The withering resignation of Trudeau’s right-hand minister shows just how deeply this Liberal government’s members are obsessed with infighting, and ignoring the urgent challenges everyday Canadians are coping with.

Today, I am calling on Justin Trudeau to resign. Liberals are fighting themselves – when Canadians need a Prime Minister who will fight for them. pic.twitter.com/1zebsMovqh — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) December 16, 2024

While the Liberals fight with each other, I believe we should be fighting for Canadian jobs at risk from Donald Trump’s tariffs. While Trudeau obsesses over his own drama, I believe we should be focused on the cost of homes and groceries that are burning up people’s paycheques and dimming hope.

We’ll take no lessons from Pierre Poilievre, who gleefully licks his chops at Trudeau’s death spiral and Trump’s threats. Conservatives aren’t thinking about everyday people, either—they’re focused on making big businesses and ultra-wealthy CEOs richer at people’s expense.

Canadians are sick and tired of watching government after government put themselves, their friends and corporate giants first. People deserve a government that fights for you for a change.”