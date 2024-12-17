Marten Falls Declares State of Emergency Over Contaminated Water Supply

Community Faces “Immediate and High Risk” Due to Wastewater System Failure

MARTEN FALLS – A longstanding boil-water advisory in Marten Falls First Nation has escalated into a state of emergency following a critical failure in the wastewater system. The situation poses an immediate and serious health risk for the community, which is located approximately 400 miles northeast of Thunder Bay.

Chief Bruce Achneepineskum confirmed on Monday that sewage contamination upstream from the community’s water intake has led to dangerous conditions.

“Right now we’re looking at possible contamination of our water source with the raw sewage spilling into the river system upstream from water treatment,” Chief Achneepineskum said.

“That’s a possible source of contamination for our water intake and the water distribution system in the community.”

A Systemic Issue Left Unresolved

The community has been under a boil-water advisory for 18 years, highlighting deep-rooted infrastructure problems.

“Indigenous Services Canada has constructed the water treatment plant, but that’s it,” Chief Achneepineskum explained. “They failed to look at the wastewater system even though there was a report already done on it. So, you know, that has caused a failure of the whole system.”

The first signs of contamination were detected on Friday, prompting immediate concerns. According to the Chief, past recommendations to address wastewater issues were never implemented, leading to the current crisis.

“It’s come to a head now, but it’s an operational failure of the system.”

Protecting the Health of Community Members

Marten Falls First Nation is home to approximately 300 on-reserve residents, with another 600 members living off-reserve. The immediate priority for leadership is to prevent a worsening health crisis similar to the 2000 Walkerton tragedy, where E. coli contamination in southern Ontario’s water system claimed seven lives and sickened thousands.

“We don’t want to see another Walkerton happening,” Chief Achneepineskum emphasized.

Urgent Action Needed

The declaration of a state of emergency highlights the urgent need for intervention to address the wastewater failure and contamination of the community’s water supply. Chief Achneepineskum is calling on government agencies to take immediate action to prevent further harm and ensure access to safe, clean water.