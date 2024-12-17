Impaired Driver From Thunder Bay Charged Following Rollover Collision Near Atikokan

Single-Vehicle Incident Leads to Criminal Charges for Thunder Bay Man

ATIKOKAN, ON – A single-vehicle rollover collision east of Atikokan has resulted in impaired driving charges for a Thunder Bay resident.

On December 11, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a rollover on Highway 11, about 10 kilometers east of Atikokan.

The investigation determined that alcohol was a factor in the collision. An Approved Screening Device test was administered on-site, and the driver failed. The individual was arrested and transported to the Atikokan OPP Detachment, where further breath testing confirmed alcohol levels over the legal limit.

Charges Laid

Michael Wallick, 47, of Thunder Bay, faces the following charges under the Criminal Code:

Impaired Operation (Alcohol or Drug)

Impaired Operation – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 mg and Over

Penalties and Court Appearance

As a result of the charges:

The accused’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days .

has been . The vehicle involved has been impounded for 7 days .

. Wallick is scheduled to appear at the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on January 30, 2025, to answer to the charges.

Reminder: Festive RIDE Campaign in Full Effect

The OPP’s Festive RIDE Campaign runs from November 21, 2024, to January 1, 2025, with officers maintaining an increased focus on removing impaired drivers from Ontario’s roads.

Police remind the public to:

Never drive after consuming alcohol or drugs.

after consuming alcohol or drugs. Stop others from driving if you suspect impairment.

The OPP emphasizes that impaired driving poses a significant risk to public safety and urges all residents to make responsible choices this holiday season.