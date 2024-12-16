Wintery Mix for Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Red Lake Road

Snowy Start to the Day with a Chilly Wind Chill

This morning, residents of Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and the Red Lake Road area wake up to light snow and a temperature sitting right at the freezing mark of 0°C. With 99% humidity, a brisk southeast wind at 13 km/h, and a wind chill of -4°C, it’s a damp and cold start to the day. Visibility is decent at 16 km, but slick roads are expected as snow and a risk of freezing drizzle continue into the morning.

Today’s Forecast: Snow and a Subtle Chill

Periods of snow are expected throughout the day, with a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Accumulations of 2 cm are anticipated, with light winds up to 15 km/h. The temperature will remain steady near 0°C, but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -7°C by the afternoon.

Tonight: Snow Tapers Off, Cold Winds Persist

Snow will taper off before morning, but the skies will remain mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds will shift to the northwest, strengthening to 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. The temperature will drop to -11°C, with an overnight wind chill plunging to a frosty -18°C.

The Week Ahead: Cold and Cloudy

Tuesday, December 17: Overcast skies bring a 40% chance of flurries. Winds will ease by morning, but the high of -7°C will feel like -19°C in the morning and -12°C in the afternoon.

Overcast skies bring a Winds will ease by morning, but the high of will feel like in the morning and in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Periods of clearing and bitterly cold conditions as temperatures drop to -20°C.

Periods of clearing and bitterly cold conditions as temperatures drop to Wednesday, December 18: A mix of sun and cloud, offering a brief reprieve, with highs near -15°C.

A mix of sun and cloud, offering a brief reprieve, with highs near Wednesday Night: Cloudy periods continue, with lows settling at -21°C.

Cloudy periods continue, with lows settling at Thursday, December 19: Cloudy skies return with a 40% chance of flurries and a high near -12°C, with overnight temperatures staying at -21°C and a 60% chance of flurries.

Historic Weather Note

On December 16, Dryden has experienced highs of up to 7.2°C, while record lows for this date plunged to a frigid -36.4°C.

Wardrobe Tip for Today

It’s a snow-boot and warm-coat kind of day! Add gloves and a scarf to protect against the damp chill. If you’re heading out tonight, brace for icy winds and bundle up for wind chills nearing -18°C.