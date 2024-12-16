Winnipeg Weather: Snow, Wind, and a Deep Chill on the Way!

Snowy Skies and Gusty Winds Take Over Winnipeg

Winnipeg wakes up to light snow and a temperature just below freezing at 0°C this morning. The air is saturated with 100% humidity, and a light north wind at 8 km/h adds a slight chill, making it feel like -3°C.

Visibility is reduced to just 1 km, with fog patches clearing early, but snow and blowing conditions are on the way.

Today’s Forecast: Snow and Blowing Snow

Expect snowfall throughout the day, with 2 to 4 cm of accumulation. Winds will pick up significantly, shifting to the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning and escalating to 40 km/h gusting to 60 by noon.

These gusty conditions will cause blowing snow, reducing visibility. Temperatures will drop steadily to -5°C by this afternoon, with a biting wind chill of -17°C.

Tonight: Snow Ends, but Winds Keep the Chill

Light snow will taper off around midnight, leaving behind mainly cloudy skies. However, blowing snow in the early evening may continue to affect visibility. Northwest winds at 40 km/h gusting to 60 will ease to 20 km/h later in the evening. The low will plummet to -12°C, with wind chills deepening to -20°C overnight.

The Week Ahead: Cold and Snowy

Tuesday, December 17: A mix of sun and cloud dominates, with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h. The high will hover near -11°C , but the wind chill will make it feel like -21°C.

A mix of sun and cloud dominates, with winds from the northwest at The high will hover near , but the wind chill will make it feel like Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies and a frigid low of -22°C.

Partly cloudy skies and a frigid low of Wednesday, December 18: Sunny skies bring a bright but very cold day, with highs near -18°C.

Sunny skies bring a bright but very cold day, with highs near Wednesday Night: Snow returns as temperatures settle near -19°C.

Snow returns as temperatures settle near Thursday, December 19: Expect periods of snow and a daytime high of -15°C. The skies will clear overnight, with temperatures plunging to -23°C.

Historic Weather Note

On this date, Winnipeg has experienced extreme weather swings. The record high was 8.3°C, while the record low plunged to a numbing -38.3°C.

Wardrobe Tip for Today

Bundle up for blowing snow and sharp winds. Opt for a heavy winter coat, insulated boots, gloves, and a scarf to keep the wind chill at bay. Goggles or sunglasses might also help with the reduced visibility caused by blowing snow.

Weather Trivia

Did you know Winnipeg is one of the sunniest cities in Canada, averaging over 2,300 hours of sunshine annually? But today, the snow has taken over the spotlight!