Winnipeg Men Charged with Firearm and Drug Offences Following Search Warrants

winnipeg police

A Note to Readers

This report contains details of criminal activities and may involve issues of violence or trauma. Please consider your well-being when engaging with this content.

December 15, 2024 – A drug trafficking investigation conducted by the Guns & Gangs Unit in Winnipeg has led to multiple charges against two individuals after search warrants were executed at two residences and a vehicle.

Details of the Investigation

Search warrants were carried out on December 15 at three locations:

  1. A residence in the 400 block of Inglewood Street, where a male suspect was apprehended.
  2. A residence in the 100 block of Bourkevale Drive and a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Portage Avenue, where a second male was taken into custody.

Items Seized

  • A Sig-Sauer firearm and ammunition were found during the searches.
  • Approximately $45,000 worth of cocaine was seized.

Charges Against the Suspects

David Paul Moeckel, 33, of Winnipeg

Moeckel remains in custody and faces the following charges under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon, Firearm Part or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

A 44-year-old male, also of Winnipeg

The second suspect was released on an Undertaking and is charged with:

  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

 

