Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: December 16–19, 2024

Warm Conditions to Start the Week

The start of the week in Thunder Bay brings wet and dreary conditions with periods of rain, drizzle, and fog. However, colder air sweeping in by tonight will flip the forecast to snow and a return to winter’s icy embrace. Here’s your detailed breakdown of what to expect and how to prepare.

Current Conditions (6:29 AM EST, December 16, 2024)

At Thunder Bay Airport, light drizzle and fog set the tone for a soggy morning. The temperature is 3.3°C (38°F) with a dew point of 2.3°C, creating high humidity at 93%. Winds from the south at 9 km/h make it feel damp but mild for this time of year. The barometric pressure is 100.7 kPa and falling, indicating an incoming weather shift. Visibility is good at 10 km.

Monday, December 16, 2024: A Day of Rain and Snow

The day will start with periods of rain or drizzle, transitioning to light snow or drizzle by the afternoon as temperatures hold steady near 2°C (36°F). Fog patches will dissipate this morning, improving visibility. By tonight, periods of snow will taper off after midnight, but gusty west winds at 30 km/h (gusting to 50 km/h) will add a sharp chill to the air. The temperature will drop to -6°C (21°F) overnight, with a wind chill near -14°C (7°F).

Wardrobe Tip: Waterproof footwear and rain gear are a must for the daytime. Transition to winter gear with insulated layers and a hat as the snow moves in tonight.

Tuesday, December 17, 2024: Cold Winds and Cloudy Skies

The day starts cloudy, with a 40% chance of morning flurries. Winds from the northwest at 30 km/h will persist but ease in the afternoon. The temperature will peak at -3°C (27°F), though it will feel closer to -14°C (7°F) in the morning and -8°C (18°F) in the afternoon due to the wind chill.

Tuesday night will remain cloudy, with a low of -9°C (16°F).

Wardrobe Tip: A warm coat, scarf, and windproof gloves are necessary to stay comfortable in the biting wind.

Wednesday, December 18, 2024: A Frosty Sunshine Break

Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, bringing a much-needed break from precipitation. However, temperatures will only reach a high of -10°C (14°F).

The clear skies will allow temperatures to plunge to -18°C (0°F) overnight.

Wardrobe Tip: Layer up and wear thermal undergarments to stay warm in the cold sunshine.

Thursday, December 19, 2024: Flurries Return

Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries during the day and a high of -10°C (14°F). By the evening, the chance of flurries rises to 60%, with a low of -13°C (9°F).

Wardrobe Tip: Add an extra layer and wear sturdy winter boots, as flurries and cold winds return.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know Thunder Bay holds the record for one of Ontario’s highest snowfall totals in a single winter season? In the winter of 2013–2014, the city received over 350 cm (138 inches) of snow!