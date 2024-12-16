UPDATE – Police Investigation Ongoing on Thunder Bay’s South Side

By
James Murray
-
4467
Thunder Bay Police Service Unit 274
Thunder Bay Police Service Unit 274

THUNDER BAY, ON – A police investigation continues to unfold in the city’s south side, with officers maintaining a visible presence in two areas.

Areas Affected

Thunder Bay Police Service officers are currently active in the following locations:

  • 800 block of Finlayson Street
  • 400 block of McKellar Street North

Residents can expect a police presence to remain in these areas as the investigation progresses.

Investigation Details

Members of the Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit are leading the investigation.

Updates Pending

At this time, no additional details are available. The Thunder Bay Police Service has stated that updates will be shared with the media as the investigation develops.

Previous articleWinnipeg Men Charged with Firearm and Drug Offences Following Search Warrants
James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Facebook Linkedin Mail Pinterest Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR