UPDATE – Police Investigation Ongoing on Thunder Bay’s South Side

THUNDER BAY, ON – A police investigation continues to unfold in the city’s south side, with officers maintaining a visible presence in two areas.

Areas Affected

Thunder Bay Police Service officers are currently active in the following locations:

800 block of Finlayson Street

400 block of McKellar Street North

Residents can expect a police presence to remain in these areas as the investigation progresses.

Investigation Details

Members of the Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit are leading the investigation.

Updates Pending

At this time, no additional details are available. The Thunder Bay Police Service has stated that updates will be shared with the media as the investigation develops.