Northern Ontario First Nations Communities Weather Outlook: December 16 – 19, 2024

Frigid Forecast: Northern Ontario Weather for December 16–19, 2024

Winter’s icy grip tightens across Northern Ontario as communities like Marten Falls, Fort Severn, Big Trout Lake, and more brace for snow, extreme cold, and gusty winds. Whether you’re in Fort Hope or Kasabonika Lake, staying warm will be a challenge. Here’s your detailed weather outlook and survival tips for this frosty week.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

Current Conditions: The skies are cloudy, with occasional flurries. The temperature sits at -7°C (19°F), with a northwest wind at 15 km/h making it feel much colder. Humidity is 72%, and the barometric pressure is holding steady at 1012 mb.

Forecast:

Monday, December 16: Light snow tapering off by evening. Expect a high of -6°C (21°F), falling to -13°C (9°F) overnight. Winds northwest at 20 km/h will create a biting chill.

Wardrobe Tip: Thermal layers under your clothes are a must, along with a windproof jacket and insulated boots.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Current Conditions: Light snow with overcast skies. The temperature is -15°C (5°F), and northwest winds at 25 km/h are creating a wind chill of -25°C (-13°F). Barometric pressure is falling at 1008 mb.

Forecast:

Monday, December 16: Blowing snow in the afternoon as winds increase to 30 km/h. High of -14°C (7°F), with an overnight low of -21°C (-6°F).

Advisory: Blowing snow could reduce visibility on Monday afternoon and evening, so drive with caution.

Wardrobe Tip: A parka, snow pants, and face coverings are vital to combat wind chills.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

Current Conditions: Cloudy with occasional flurries. The temperature is -9°C (16°F), with northwest winds at 10 km/h and a steady barometric pressure of 1011 mb.

Forecast:

Monday, December 16: Light snow early, then overcast. High of -8°C (18°F), falling to -15°C (5°F) overnight.

Wardrobe Tip: Insulated gloves and a wool hat are essential for keeping warm.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions: Light snow continues under gray skies. The temperature is -12°C (10°F) with northwest winds at 12 km/h. The barometer reads 1013 mb.

Forecast:

Monday, December 16: Cloudy with occasional snow. High of -11°C (12°F), low of -18°C (0°F).

Wardrobe Tip: Frostbite can strike quickly, so cover exposed skin with scarves or balaclavas.

Big Trout Lake (Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug)

Current Conditions: Overcast with flurries. The temperature is -14°C (7°F), with light north winds at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure is steady at 1014 mb.

Forecast:

Monday, December 16: Light snow in the afternoon. High of -12°C (10°F), low of -20°C (-4°F).

Wardrobe Tip: Thick wool socks and layered mittens are essential for keeping your extremities warm.

Peawanuck

Current Conditions: Cloudy skies with light snow. The temperature is -16°C (3°F), and northwest winds at 20 km/h create a sharp wind chill. Barometric pressure is steady at 1010 mb.

Forecast:

Monday, December 16: Blowing snow expected. High of -15°C (5°F), low of -22°C (-8°F).

Wardrobe Tip: Sunglasses or goggles will protect your eyes from blowing snow and glare.

Regional Outlook for Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga, Summer Beaver, and Attawapiskat

All communities will experience similar weather patterns, including periodic snow showers early in the week, clearing skies by Wednesday, and deep freezes at night.

Daytime highs will hover between -10°C (14°F) and -20°C (-4°F), with overnight lows dropping as far as -30°C (-22°F) in some areas. Northwest winds will create blowing snow and reduce visibility, particularly in open spaces.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know? Northern Ontario often experiences diamond dust on clear, cold mornings. This shimmering phenomenon occurs when tiny ice crystals form in the air, reflecting light like glitter.

Wardrobe Reminder Across the Region:

Thermal undergarments, windproof jackets, insulated boots, and wool accessories are non-negotiable this week. Add hand and toe warmers for extra comfort.