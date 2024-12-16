Kenora OPP Seek Assistance Locating Missing Woman

(KENORA, ON) – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 36-year-old female.

Police are looking for Renee, who is described as indigenous, 5’6″, and approximately 150 lbs. She has shoulder length black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black boots.

Renee was last seen at approximately 8:00 am on the 7th of December, leaving a residence on Granite Court in the City of Kenora.

Anyone with information about the missing person is asked to call the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).