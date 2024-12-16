Chrystia Freeland Resigns as Minister of Finance, Citing Loss of Prime Minister’s Confidence

Freeland steps down after Trudeau signals shift in economic leadership; another cabinet post offered.

OTTAWA – POLITICS – Chrystia Freeland has announced her resignation as Canada’s Minister of Finance. In a statement released Monday, Freeland revealed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed her last Friday that she would no longer serve as his top economic minister.

“Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet,” Freeland wrote in a letter addressed to Trudeau, which she shared on the social media platform X.

“To be effective, a minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence. In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it.”

Freeland confirmed that Trudeau offered her another cabinet position but did not disclose specifics.

This move signals a major shift in the federal government’s economic leadership and raises questions about the direction of Canada’s financial policies heading into 2024.

For Northwestern Ontario, Freeland’s departure from the finance role could have implications for major economic issues affecting the region, including infrastructure investments, mining developments, and funding for local initiatives tied to federal policies.