Update: Thunder Bay Police Presence Southside

December 15, 2024 Incident TB24051309

Police presence in south side neighbourhood

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is advising the public of a police presence in an area of the city’s south side.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers are present in the area of the 800 block of Finlayson Street and the 400 block of McKellar Street North.

A visible police presence is expected to remain in the area.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are involved in the ongoing investigation.

There is no active threat to public safety at this time.

Further details will be provided when they become available.