Update: Kashechewan Evacuation on Hold Pending Water Treatment Plant Progress

KASHECHEWAN / THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay update following the media release issued on December 13 regarding the anticipated arrival of evacuees from Kashechewan.

The Kashechewan water treatment plant is currently producing water. The Kashechewan Chief and Council have decided to postpone the decision to evacuate while monitoring the system’s performance over the next 48 hours to ensure adequate water production is maintained.

A follow-up Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) coordination call has been scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 pm. At that time, the Chief and Council will determine whether to cancel the evacuation or proceed.

As a result, all flights previously scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been canceled and will be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday if necessary. The City of Thunder Bay remains on standby to support any evacuation efforts, should they be required.

Further updates will be provided following the PEOC coordination call on Sunday. The City continues to work closely with Kashechewan leadership and emergency management partners to ensure preparedness and support.