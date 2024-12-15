Northern Ontario First Nations Communities Weather Outlook: December 15–19, 2024

Weather Outlook: December 15–19, 2024
Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – As winter deepens across Northern Ontario, communities are experiencing typical seasonal conditions with varying temperatures, snowfall, and occasional advisories. Here’s a comprehensive weather report for the specified regions:
Marten Falls:
- Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -2°C.
- Forecast:
- December 15: Cloudy with a high of 2°C; low around 0°C.
- December 16: Intermittent snow and rain; minimal accumulation. High of 3°C; low dropping to -3°C.
- December 17: Morning snow up to 1 cm; cloudy. High near 0°C; low plummeting to -18°C.
- December 18: Significantly colder with partial sunshine. High of -15°C; low at -29°C.
- December 19: Overcast with possible flurries. High around -15°C; low near -21°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Approximately 8:30 AM / 4:00 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with insulated outerwear is essential.
- Trivia: December’s cold snap often leads to the formation of ice bridges, crucial for inter-community travel.
Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn):
- Current Conditions: Cloudy, -5°C.
- Forecast:
- December 15: Overcast with a high of -2°C; low around -6°C.
- December 16: Thick clouds with light snow up to 1 cm; breezy in the afternoon. High of -3°C; low near -7°C.
- December 17: Morning snow up to 1 cm; cloudy and breezy. High of -6°C; low dropping to -24°C.
- December 18: Partly sunny, windy, and much colder. High around -20°C; low at -28°C.
- December 19: Sunny but extremely cold. High near -23°C; low around -27°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Approximately 9:00 AM / 3:30 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Extreme cold weather gear, including thermal layers and windproof jackets, is recommended.
- Trivia: Fort Severn, being Ontario’s northernmost community, experiences some of the province’s coldest temperatures in December.
Fort Hope:
- Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, 0°C.
- Forecast:
- December 15: Overcast with a high of 2°C; low around 1°C.
- December 16: Snowfall accumulating 1–3 cm; travel disruptions possible. High of 3°C; low near -6°C.
- December 17: Morning snow up to 1 cm; cloudy and breezy. High of -3°C; low dropping to -19°C.
- December 18: Much colder with partial sunshine. High around -16°C; low at -27°C.
- December 19: Cloudy with potential flurries. High near -14°C; low around -21°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Approximately 8:45 AM / 4:15 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated boots and thermal wear are advisable.
- Trivia: Fort Hope’s proximity to large water bodies can influence sudden weather changes, especially in winter.
Sachigo Lake:
-
- Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -4°C.
- Forecast:
- December 15: Overcast with a high of 0°C; low around -4°C.
- December 16: Snowfall accumulating 1–3 cm; travel disruptions possible. High of -1°C; low near -17°C.
- December 17: Cloudy and much colder. High around -14°C; low at -25°C.
- December 18: Morning low clouds followed by some sun. High near -20°C; low around -26°C.
- December 19: Cloudy with potential flurries. High around -20°C; low near -26°C.
- Sunrise/Sunset: Approximately 8:50 AM / 4:10 PM.
- Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy-duty winter gear is essential.
- Trivia: Sachigo Lake’s remote location often results in pristine, undisturbed snowfall during December.