Northern Ontario First Nations Communities Weather Outlook: December 15–19, 2024

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
3532
North Star Air in Pickle Lake

Weather Outlook: December 15–19, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – As winter deepens across Northern Ontario, communities are experiencing typical seasonal conditions with varying temperatures, snowfall, and occasional advisories. Here’s a comprehensive weather report for the specified regions:

Marten Falls:

  • Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -2°C.
  • Forecast:
    • December 15: Cloudy with a high of 2°C; low around 0°C.
    • December 16: Intermittent snow and rain; minimal accumulation. High of 3°C; low dropping to -3°C.
    • December 17: Morning snow up to 1 cm; cloudy. High near 0°C; low plummeting to -18°C.
    • December 18: Significantly colder with partial sunshine. High of -15°C; low at -29°C.
    • December 19: Overcast with possible flurries. High around -15°C; low near -21°C.
  • Sunrise/Sunset: Approximately 8:30 AM / 4:00 PM.
  • Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with insulated outerwear is essential.
  • Trivia: December’s cold snap often leads to the formation of ice bridges, crucial for inter-community travel.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn):

  • Current Conditions: Cloudy, -5°C.
  • Forecast:
    • December 15: Overcast with a high of -2°C; low around -6°C.
    • December 16: Thick clouds with light snow up to 1 cm; breezy in the afternoon. High of -3°C; low near -7°C.
    • December 17: Morning snow up to 1 cm; cloudy and breezy. High of -6°C; low dropping to -24°C.
    • December 18: Partly sunny, windy, and much colder. High around -20°C; low at -28°C.
    • December 19: Sunny but extremely cold. High near -23°C; low around -27°C.
  • Sunrise/Sunset: Approximately 9:00 AM / 3:30 PM.
  • Wardrobe Suggestions: Extreme cold weather gear, including thermal layers and windproof jackets, is recommended.
  • Trivia: Fort Severn, being Ontario’s northernmost community, experiences some of the province’s coldest temperatures in December.

Fort Hope:

  • Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, 0°C.
  • Forecast:
    • December 15: Overcast with a high of 2°C; low around 1°C.
    • December 16: Snowfall accumulating 1–3 cm; travel disruptions possible. High of 3°C; low near -6°C.
    • December 17: Morning snow up to 1 cm; cloudy and breezy. High of -3°C; low dropping to -19°C.
    • December 18: Much colder with partial sunshine. High around -16°C; low at -27°C.
    • December 19: Cloudy with potential flurries. High near -14°C; low around -21°C.
  • Sunrise/Sunset: Approximately 8:45 AM / 4:15 PM.
  • Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated boots and thermal wear are advisable.
  • Trivia: Fort Hope’s proximity to large water bodies can influence sudden weather changes, especially in winter.

Sachigo Lake:

    • Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, -4°C.
    • Forecast:
      • December 15: Overcast with a high of 0°C; low around -4°C.
      • December 16: Snowfall accumulating 1–3 cm; travel disruptions possible. High of -1°C; low near -17°C.
      • December 17: Cloudy and much colder. High around -14°C; low at -25°C.
      • December 18: Morning low clouds followed by some sun. High near -20°C; low around -26°C.
      • December 19: Cloudy with potential flurries. High around -20°C; low near -26°C.
    • Sunrise/Sunset: Approximately 8:50 AM / 4:10 PM.
    • Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy-duty winter gear is essential.
    • Trivia: Sachigo Lake’s remote location often results in pristine, undisturbed snowfall during December.

Big Trout Lake (KI):

  • Current Conditions: Cloudy, -3°C.
  • Forecast:
    • December 15: Cloudy with afternoon flurries; high of 0°C; low around -2°C.
    • December 16: Snowfall accumulating 2–4 cm; travel disruptions possible. High of -1°C; low near -11°C.
    • December 17: Morning snow up to 1 cm; cloudy and colder. High around -9°C; low at -22°C.
    • December 18: Low clouds followed by some sun; much colder. High near -20°C; low around -27°C.
    • December 19: Cloudy with potential flurries. High near -20°C, and low around -27°C.
  • Sunrise/Sunset: Approximately 8:45 AM / 4:20 PM.
  • Wardrobe Suggestions: A heavy parka with insulated mittens and snow boots is essential for comfort and safety in these conditions.
  • Trivia: Big Trout Lake is often among the first regions in Northern Ontario to see snowpack that lasts all winter, with snow depth steadily increasing through December.

Sandy Lake:

  • Current Conditions: Overcast, -5°C.
  • Forecast:
    • December 15: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. High around 0°C, low near -5°C.
    • December 16: Snow flurries, possibly accumulating 2–3 cm. High near -2°C, low of -15°C.
    • December 17: Cloudy and much colder. High around -13°C, low of -23°C.
    • December 18: Partly sunny but bitterly cold. High near -18°C, low dipping to -28°C.
    • December 19: Overcast with a 30% chance of flurries. High near -16°C, low around -24°C.
  • Sunrise/Sunset: Approximately 8:35 AM / 4:15 PM.
  • Wardrobe Suggestions: Thermal socks, heavy-duty snow pants, and layered jackets are recommended to tackle the freezing temperatures.
  • Trivia: Sandy Lake’s winters often feature extended periods of still, frigid air, perfect for ice formation on the lakes that support ice fishing and transportation.

Pikangikum:

  • Current Conditions: Partly cloudy, -7°C.
  • Forecast:
    • December 15: Cloudy with a high near -1°C, low of -7°C.
    • December 16: Light snow, accumulating up to 2 cm. High around -4°C, low near -18°C.
    • December 17: Cloudy and sharply colder. High of -15°C, low at -26°C.
    • December 18: Mostly sunny but frigid. High of -20°C, low near -30°C.
    • December 19: Cloudy with occasional flurries possible. High around -20°C, low dipping to -28°C.
  • Sunrise/Sunset: Approximately 8:40 AM / 4:20 PM.
  • Wardrobe Suggestions: Opt for insulated headgear and gloves with windproof outerwear to withstand the icy breezes.
  • Trivia: Pikangikum experiences some of the coldest December wind chills in Ontario, often dipping below -30°C.

Cat Lake:

  • Current Conditions: Snow flurries, -9°C.
  • Forecast:
    • December 15: Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries. High of -3°C, low of -10°C.
    • December 16: Snow accumulations of 1–3 cm. High near -6°C, low around -19°C.
    • December 17: Colder with morning snow showers possible. High of -16°C, low at -25°C.
    • December 18: Partly cloudy and frigid. High of -19°C, low dipping to -29°C.
    • December 19: Cloudy with a 20% chance of flurries. High near -17°C, low around -26°C.
  • Sunrise/Sunset: Approximately 8:42 AM / 4:15 PM.
  • Wardrobe Suggestions: Fully insulated boots and snow goggles for icy wind are a smart choice.
  • Trivia: Cat Lake’s proximity to wilderness areas ensures a pristine winter landscape, with perfect conditions for traditional trapping activities.

Kasabonika Lake:

  • Current Conditions: Overcast, -12°C.
  • Forecast:
    • December 15: Cloudy with snow flurries likely. High of -5°C, low near -12°C.
    • December 16: Light snow accumulations expected. High around -8°C, low near -21°C.
    • December 17: Clearing skies but colder temperatures. High near -17°C, low dipping to -28°C.
    • December 18: Sunny and bitterly cold. High of -22°C, low at -31°C.
    • December 19: Cloudy with isolated flurries possible. High around -19°C, low near -27°C.
  • Sunrise/Sunset: Approximately 8:50 AM / 4:10 PM.
  • Wardrobe Suggestions: Consider windproof balaclavas to protect against the biting cold.
  • Trivia: December’s still air in Kasabonika Lake often amplifies the perception of cold, making it feel even chillier than the thermometer reads.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House):

  • Current Conditions: Cloudy, -11°C.
  • Forecast:
    • December 15: Partly cloudy with a high near -6°C, low around -12°C.
    • December 16: Snow flurries expected. High of -9°C, low near -22°C.
    • December 17: Clearing but much colder. High of -18°C, low at -29°C.
    • December 18: Sunny and extremely cold. High near -23°C, low dipping to -32°C.
    • December 19: Cloudy with scattered flurries. High near -21°C, low around -30°C.
  • Sunrise/Sunset: Approximately 8:50 AM / 4:15 PM.
  • Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy parkas and mittens with additional layering for extra warmth.
  • Trivia: Lansdowne House often records some of Ontario’s lowest wind chills during December, with frigid polar air dominating.

Weather Advisories

As temperatures plummet across the region, frostbite advisories are likely to be issued mid-week, particularly for communities such as Big Trout Lake, Sandy Lake, and Kasabonika Lake. Residents should limit outdoor exposure and ensure exposed skin is covered.

Final Thoughts

Northern Ontario’s communities are settling into the heart of winter, with temperatures dropping sharply mid-week and light snowfall across much of the region. Residents are encouraged to dress warmly, drive carefully, and embrace the beauty of winter landscapes.

 

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

