Freezing Drizzle Advisory: Kenora, Lake of the Woods Region, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, and Clearwater Bay

Icy Conditions Persist Through Sunday Evening

A Freezing Drizzle Advisory remains in effect for Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, Clearwater Bay, and surrounding areas. Residents should prepare for icy roads and slippery surfaces as freezing drizzle continues throughout the day.

Hazard Details

What to Expect:

Freezing drizzle is causing thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice on roads, sidewalks, and parking lots. Light snow mixed with drizzle may add to travel hazards.

Freezing drizzle is expected to persist through this evening, with a transition to light snow near midnight.

Travel along Highways 17 and 11 will be impacted, as well as local routes within Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and surrounding regions.

Current Conditions

Kenora is currently experiencing light freezing drizzle at -3°C. The wind from the south at 17 km/h creates a wind chill of -8°C. Visibility is reduced to just 3 km due to the drizzle. The humidity is high at 99%, and the barometric pressure is at 101.9 kPa and falling, indicating continued precipitation.

Forecast Overview

Today: Periods of freezing drizzle or light snow throughout the day. Winds from the south will increase to 20 km/h. Temperatures will hold steady near -2°C, with a wind chill of -9°C.

Overcast skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a high near -10°C. Mid-Week: A sharp drop in temperatures is expected, with lows of -21°C on Tuesday night and -19°C on Wednesday night.

Travel and Safety Tips

For Drivers: Drive cautiously and maintain extra distance between vehicles. Keep headlights on for better visibility during low light and icy conditions. Watch for black ice, especially on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas.

For Pedestrians: Wear boots with excellent traction to prevent slips. Take care on stairs and walkways, as freezing drizzle can create thin, hard-to-see layers of ice.



Wardrobe Suggestions

Today: Waterproof outerwear and sturdy, insulated boots are essential to manage the icy drizzle.

Waterproof outerwear and sturdy, insulated boots are essential to manage the icy drizzle. Monday: Layered clothing with snow-resistant gear is advised for outdoor activities.

Layered clothing with snow-resistant gear is advised for outdoor activities. Mid-Week: Heavy parkas, gloves, and thermal layers will be crucial as temperatures drop significantly.

Weather Trivia: Lake of the Woods Microclimate

Did you know? The Lake of the Woods region often experiences prolonged freezing drizzle events due to moisture-laden air interacting with cold ground temperatures. This microclimate effect can extend freezing precipitation longer than surrounding areas.