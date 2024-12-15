December 15 2024 – Thunder Bay Weather: Cloudy with a Wintry Mix

Current Conditions

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay starts the day cloudy at 0°C, with a light northeast wind at 5 km/h creating a wind chill of -2°C. Humidity is high at 95%, and visibility is excellent at 24 km. The barometric pressure sits at 102.4 kPa and is falling, indicating changing weather ahead.

Sunday: Cloudy with Drizzle and Light Snow

The day remains overcast, with a 60% chance of light snow or drizzle this morning. Near noon, precipitation is expected to shift to rain or drizzle as temperatures climb to a high of +2°C. A risk of freezing drizzle will linger in the morning hours, especially on untreated surfaces. Winds will shift south and increase to 20 km/h by late morning, keeping the air brisk.

Tonight: Mild with Rain or Drizzle

Cloudy skies persist tonight, accompanied by a 60% chance of rain or drizzle. The temperature will hold steady around +3°C, maintaining damp conditions.

Monday: Rain Giving Way to Snow

Monday will begin with periods of rain or drizzle but will transition to light snow or drizzle by mid-morning. Winds will shift southwest at 20 km/h, and temperatures will remain steady at +2°C.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Temperatures will drop to -5°C, leading to the potential for icy patches overnight.

Looking Ahead: A Mid-Week Cool Down

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -3°C.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -3°C. Tuesday Night: Cloudy periods continue, with a low of -9°C.

Cloudy periods continue, with a low of -9°C. Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures dropping sharply to a high of -10°C and a low of -18°C overnight.

A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures dropping sharply to a high of -10°C and a low of -18°C overnight. Thursday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Today: Layer up with a waterproof jacket and boots to handle drizzle or light snow. Gloves and a hat will help against the morning chill.

Layer up with a waterproof jacket and boots to handle drizzle or light snow. Gloves and a hat will help against the morning chill. Monday: Lighter rainwear is appropriate for the mild conditions, but snow-resistant layers will come in handy later in the day.

Lighter rainwear is appropriate for the mild conditions, but snow-resistant layers will come in handy later in the day. Mid-Week: Heavier winter gear, including insulated coats and boots, will be necessary as the Arctic chill sets in.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay’s Transition Month

Did you know? December in Thunder Bay often sees the first extended cold snaps of winter, but mild Atlantic airflows occasionally bring brief thaws like this week, making it a transition period between fall and deep winter.