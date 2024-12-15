December 15 2024 – Geraldton (Greenstone) Weather: A Wet and Wintry Week Ahead

Current Conditions

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Geraldton starts the day at -1°C under cloudy skies. A south wind at 9 km/h gives a wind chill of -4°C, and humidity is high at 89%. Visibility is 16 km, with barometric pressure at 102.7 kPa and falling, signaling a change in the weather.

Sunday: Drizzle, Light Snow, and Freezing Risk

The day remains cloudy, with a 40% chance of light snow or drizzle and a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Winds will increase to 20 km/h from the south by late morning, keeping the temperature steady near 0°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -7°C in the morning.

Tonight: Warmer with Rain and Drizzle

Cloudy skies will persist tonight, with a 40% chance of light snow or drizzle transitioning to a 60% chance of rain or drizzle in the evening. Temperatures will rise to +3°C by morning, keeping roads wet rather than icy.

Monday: Rain Giving Way to Snow

Monday will bring periods of rain or drizzle through the morning, transitioning to light snow or drizzle in the afternoon. Winds will remain southerly at 20 km/h before calming later in the day. Temperatures will hold steady at +4°C.

Monday Night: Cloudy skies will bring a 60% chance of flurries or rain showers. Temperatures will drop to -5°C, with icy patches likely forming overnight.

Looking Ahead: A Mid-Week Freeze

Tuesday: Overcast skies with a 40% chance of flurries. High near -5°C and a low of -13°C overnight.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries. Temperatures will drop sharply, with a high of -13°C and a frigid low of -26°C overnight.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. High near -14°C and a low of -19°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Today: Opt for waterproof outerwear and footwear to prepare for wet conditions, and layer up to stay warm in the morning wind chill.

Monday: Lightweight waterproof layers are ideal for the rain, but keep insulated clothing on hand as snow develops later.

Mid-Week: Bundle up with thermal layers, insulated boots, and windproof outerwear to handle the sharp drop in temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Geraldton’s December Transition

Did you know? December in Geraldton often swings between mild and extreme cold as Arctic air masses push southward. These temperature swings can result in a mix of rain, snow, and freezing drizzle—all within a few days.