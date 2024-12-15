December 15 2024 – Freezing Drizzle Advisory: Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Wabigoon, and Red Lake Road

Persistent Icy Conditions Until Evening

A Freezing Drizzle Advisory is in effect for Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Wabigoon, and Red Lake Road, with icy surfaces posing hazards for travelers and pedestrians alike. Freezing drizzle is expected to continue throughout the day, transitioning to snow this evening.

Hazard Details

What to Expect:

Freezing drizzle will create a thin, hard-to-detect layer of ice on roads, sidewalks, and parking lots. Mixed light snow will further complicate travel. Timing:

Freezing drizzle will persist until late this afternoon or evening, followed by a transition to light snow near midnight. Affected Areas:

Major routes, including Highway 17 and Highway 11, will be impacted, as well as local roads in Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and surrounding regions.

Current Conditions

At the Dryden Airport, conditions are misty with a temperature of -2°C. Winds from the south at 15 km/h, gusting to 28 km/h, create a wind chill of -7°C. Humidity is high at 97%, and visibility is reduced to 8 km due to mist and freezing drizzle. The barometric pressure is 102.1 kPa and falling, signaling ongoing precipitation.

Forecast Overview

Expect periods of freezing drizzle or light snow. Winds will remain light, and the temperature will peak at 0°C. The wind chill will feel like -8°C this morning. Tonight: Freezing drizzle or light snow will change to periods of steady snow near midnight, with an expected accumulation of 2 cm. Winds will shift southeast at 20 km/h before calming overnight. The temperature will remain steady near -1°C, with a wind chill of -5°C.

Snowfall intensifies, with 2 to 4 cm expected during the day. West winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h in the afternoon. Temperatures will hold near +1°C, with a wind chill of -5°C in the morning. Monday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Temperatures will drop to -9°C.

Overcast with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -8°C. Mid-Week: Bitterly cold conditions will dominate, with lows of -20°C on Tuesday night and -21°C by Thursday night.

Travel and Safety Tips

For Drivers: Slow down and maintain extra following distance. Keep windshield wipers and defrosters on to maintain visibility. Watch for black ice on shaded roads, bridges, and overpasses.

For Pedestrians: Wear slip-resistant footwear to avoid falls. Use handrails on stairs and be cautious on untreated walkways.



Wardrobe Suggestions

Opt for waterproof outerwear and boots to handle freezing drizzle. Layer up to stay warm in the morning wind chill. Monday: Snow-resistant clothing and insulated gloves will be essential as snow increases later in the day.

Snow-resistant clothing and insulated gloves will be essential as snow increases later in the day. Mid-Week: Prepare for the Arctic chill with heavy-duty winter coats, scarves, and thermal layers.

Weather Trivia: Freezing Drizzle’s Impact on Northern Ontario

Did you know? Freezing drizzle events, like today’s, are common in Northern Ontario during December when surface temperatures hover near freezing. These conditions can create “black ice,” making roads and walkways deceptively slippery even when they appear clear.