December 15 2024 – Freezing Drizzle Advisory: Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake

Icy Conditions Persist Through the Evening

A Freezing Drizzle Advisory remains in effect for Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul and the surrounding areas, including Pickle Lake. Residents and travelers should prepare for slick roads and icy surfaces throughout the day, as freezing drizzle continues.

Hazard Details

What to Expect:

Freezing drizzle will cause thin layers of ice to form on roads, walkways, and parking lots, making travel hazardous.

Freezing drizzle will cause thin layers of ice to form on roads, walkways, and parking lots, making travel hazardous. Timing:

The freezing drizzle is expected to persist until late this afternoon or evening, before transitioning to light snow tonight.

The freezing drizzle is expected to persist until late this afternoon or evening, before transitioning to light snow tonight. Affected Areas:

Highways 17 and 11 will be impacted, along with local roads in Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake.

Current Conditions

Sioux Lookout is currently experiencing light freezing drizzle at -3°C, with 100% humidity creating damp and icy conditions. Winds from the southeast at 9 km/h bring a wind chill of -6°C. Visibility is good at 24 km, but icy surfaces can be deceptive. Barometric pressure is at 102.2 kPa and falling, signaling further precipitation.

Forecast Overview

Today: Periods of freezing drizzle or light snow. Winds remain light, and temperatures will hold steady near -1°C. The wind chill will hover around -7°C this morning.

Periods of freezing drizzle or light snow. Winds remain light, and temperatures will hold steady near -1°C. The wind chill will hover around -7°C this morning. Tonight: Freezing drizzle or light snow will change to steady snow near midnight, bringing up to 2 cm of accumulation. Winds will stay calm, and the temperature will remain near -1°C, with a wind chill of -5°C overnight.

Freezing drizzle or light snow will change to steady snow near midnight, bringing up to 2 cm of accumulation. Winds will stay calm, and the temperature will remain near -1°C, with a wind chill of -5°C overnight. Monday: Snowfall intensifies, with 2 to 4 cm expected. West winds will pick up late in the afternoon, reaching 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will stay steady around +1°C, though the wind chill will feel like -5°C in the morning.

Snowfall intensifies, with 2 to 4 cm expected. West winds will pick up late in the afternoon, reaching 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will stay steady around +1°C, though the wind chill will feel like -5°C in the morning. Monday Night: Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries. Temperatures will drop sharply to -8°C, increasing the likelihood of icy patches.

Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries. Temperatures will drop sharply to -8°C, increasing the likelihood of icy patches. Tuesday: Overcast skies dominate, with a 30% chance of flurries and a high near -8°C.

Overcast skies dominate, with a 30% chance of flurries and a high near -8°C. Mid-Week: Temperatures plunge mid-week, with lows of -21°C on Tuesday night and -25°C on Wednesday night.

Travel and Safety Tips

For Drivers: Reduce speeds and leave extra distance between vehicles. Keep your headlights on for better visibility, even during the day. Watch out for black ice on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas.

For Pedestrians: Wear boots with good traction to avoid slips. Be cautious on stairs, sidewalks, and parking lots.



Wardrobe Suggestions

Today and Tonight: Layered clothing with waterproof boots to handle freezing drizzle. Gloves and hats are a must for outdoor activities.

Layered clothing with waterproof boots to handle freezing drizzle. Gloves and hats are a must for outdoor activities. Mid-Week: Bundle up in heavy winter coats, thermal layers, and insulated boots to combat the Arctic chill.

Weather Trivia: Freezing Drizzle’s Stealthy Danger

Did you know? Freezing drizzle forms smaller droplets than freezing rain, making it harder to see and detect. This can lead to unexpectedly slippery conditions on untreated surfaces, especially during overcast days like today.