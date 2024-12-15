December 15 2024 – Freezing Drizzle Advisory: Fort Frances, Red Gut FN, Mine Centre, and Atikokan

Hazardous Conditions Persist Through Sunday Evening

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – A Freezing Drizzle Advisory remains in effect for Fort Frances, Red Gut FN, Mine Centre, Atikokan, and surrounding areas. Slippery conditions are expected on roads, sidewalks, and other surfaces, with freezing drizzle continuing until this evening before transitioning to snow.

Hazard Details

What to Expect:

Freezing drizzle will result in light ice accretion, creating hazardous travel and walking conditions. Light snow may mix with the drizzle, reducing visibility at times.

Timing:

The freezing drizzle is expected to persist through late this afternoon or evening. Snow will replace freezing drizzle near midnight, with accumulations of up to 2 cm.

Affected Areas:

Highways 17 and 11 will be impacted, as well as local roads throughout the Fort Frances and Atikokan areas.

Current Conditions

Fort Frances is experiencing freezing drizzle at a temperature of -2°C, with high humidity at 96% and a light east-southeast wind at 12 km/h, making it feel like -6°C. The barometric pressure is at 102.1 kPa and falling, indicative of ongoing precipitation.

Forecast Overview

Today: Periods of freezing drizzle or light snow will persist throughout the day. Winds will increase to southeast at 20 km/h this afternoon, with temperatures holding steady near -1°C. The wind chill will feel like -7°C this morning.

Tonight: The freezing drizzle or light snow will change to steady snow near midnight, with up to 2 cm of accumulation expected. Winds will remain light, and the temperature will hover near 0°C.

Monday: Snow will intensify, with an additional 2 to 4 cm expected during the day. Winds will shift west and increase to 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h by morning. Temperatures will stay steady around 0°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -7°C.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. The low will drop to -10°C.

Tuesday: Overcast skies dominate with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -8°C.

Mid-Week: Bitter cold arrives, with lows dipping to -19°C on both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Travel and Safety Tips

For Drivers: Reduce speed and maintain greater distance between vehicles. Watch for black ice on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas. Use winter tires for better traction.

For Pedestrians: Wear boots with good traction to prevent slips and falls. Be cautious on stairs, sidewalks, and parking lots, as ice may not be visible.



Wardrobe Suggestions

Today: Waterproof outerwear and sturdy boots are essential to handle freezing drizzle. Gloves and a hat will keep you warm in the wind chill.

Monday: Snow-resistant clothing with layers will be necessary for comfort and protection from gusty winds.

Mid-Week: Thermal layers and insulated winter gear are a must as temperatures drop sharply.

Weather Trivia: Freezing Drizzle and Road Safety

Did you know? Freezing drizzle events can create “black ice,” which is nearly invisible to drivers. This makes bridges and overpasses particularly dangerous, as they freeze faster than other surfaces.