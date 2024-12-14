Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather: A Breezy Start to a Mild Weekend

Morning Frost and Afternoon Clouds

Vermilion Bay and Dryden wake up to mainly clear skies and a brisk -11°C, with a stiff south wind at 22 km/h, gusting to 32 km/h. The wind chill cuts through at a frosty -19°C, so be sure to bundle up before heading out. Humidity is at 76%, and visibility stretches to 16 km, making for clear views of the early morning horizon. By noon, clouds will roll in, bringing a 30% chance of flurries by afternoon. Winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, but will calm down by late afternoon. The high for the day will reach -6°C, with the wind chill easing slightly to -10°C.

Tonight: Cloudy with a Chance of Freezing Drizzle

Cloudy skies dominate the night, accompanied by a 40% chance of flurries and the risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will diminish to light breezes of up to 15 km/h. The temperature will hold steady around -5°C, with a wind chill near -12°C. Be cautious on roads and sidewalks, as freezing drizzle could make surfaces slick.

Sunday: Milder with a Mix of Flurries and Freezing Drizzle

Sunday will stay cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries and potential freezing drizzle. Winds from the south at 20 km/h will taper off early in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to 0°C, though the morning wind chill will feel like -9°C.

Sunday Night into Monday: Flurries and Milder Temperatures

Sunday night will remain cloudy, with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -1°C. Monday continues the cloudy trend with a high of +2°C and a 60% chance of flurries. By Monday night, temperatures will drop significantly, reaching a low of -11°C with ongoing flurry potential.

Weather History: December 14 in Dryden

On this date, Dryden has seen a wide range of weather extremes, with a record high of +6.7°C in 1998 and a record low of -39.4°C in 1964. Today’s chilly start is closer to the cold end of the spectrum, but certainly not record-breaking.

What to Wear?

Today calls for layered winter wear, including a windproof coat, gloves, and a scarf to counter the biting wind chill. If you’re venturing out tonight, waterproof boots are a good choice to tackle any flurries or freezing drizzle. Sunday’s mild weather might tempt you to ease up on layers, but a warm, water-resistant jacket is still recommended.

Weather Trivia: Dryden’s Winter Winds

Did you know? Dryden often experiences gusty winds during winter due to its location near Lake Wabigoon. These winds can make relatively mild temperatures feel significantly colder, so always factor in the wind chill!