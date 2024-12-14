Thunder Bay Weather: Cold Mornings with a Milder Weekend

A Frosty Start, Clouds Moving In

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay begins the day with partly cloudy skies and a chilly -14°C. Light winds from the south-southeast at 5 km/h make it feel even colder, with a wind chill of -17°C. Humidity is at 88%, creating a frosty yet calm morning. Increasing cloudiness will set in early, and winds will pick up to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, by mid-morning. The temperature will rise to a high of -2°C by afternoon, with the wind chill improving from -20°C in the morning to a more tolerable -6°C later in the day.

Tonight: Cloudy with a Chance of Flurries

The evening brings mainly cloudy skies, with a 30% chance of flurries overnight and a risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will calm to 15 km/h, and the temperature will remain steady near -1°C. The wind chill will feel like -7°C, so it’s still worth bundling up if you’re heading out. Be cautious as freezing drizzle could make roads and sidewalks slippery.

Sunday: Warmer with Mixed Precipitation

Sunday brings overcast skies with a 60% chance of flurries or drizzle. Freezing drizzle is also possible, so stay alert for slick conditions. Winds will remain light, and the temperature will climb to a balmy high of +3°C—unseasonably warm for December.

Sunday Night into Monday: Continued Cloudiness and Mixed Weather

Sunday night will stay cloudy, with temperatures holding at +3°C. Monday follows suit with cloudy skies and a 60% chance of flurries or rain showers. The high will reach +4°C, but temperatures will drop back to -4°C overnight, with flurries possibly returning.

Weather History: December 14 in Thunder Bay

On this date, Thunder Bay has experienced temperature extremes, with a record high of +6.7°C in 1987 and a record low of -36.1°C in 1963. Today’s conditions fall comfortably between these extremes, though the morning chill is a firm reminder of winter.

What to Wear?

Dress warmly this morning with insulated layers, gloves, and a scarf to fight the wind chill. By afternoon, a lighter jacket may suffice, but keep a rain-resistant layer handy for Sunday’s drizzle and flurries. Waterproof boots will also be useful for navigating icy or wet surfaces.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay’s Snow Belt

Did you know? Thunder Bay is part of Ontario’s snow belt region, often receiving heavy snowfall from lake-effect storms. December usually sets the stage for a snowy season ahead!